Xtant Medical Announces Second Quarter Revenue Growth of 32%

Raises 2023 Annual Revenue Guidance to $75 Million - $77 Million

BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“In the second quarter, we achieved strong revenue growth on both a sequential and annual basis driven by our core biologics and fixation businesses,” said Sean Browne, President & CEO of Xtant Medical. “I am particularly pleased that we closed the quarter with positive adjusted EBITDA, which is ahead of our expectations. We are driving growth across all channels of our business, and with solid contributions from our newly acquired Coflex interlaminar stabilization device and the addition of new Coflex distributors, we are encouraged regarding our longer-term expansion opportunities. By leveraging and advancing our platform, we now expect to generate full year annual revenue growth of approximately 29% to 33%.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter 2023 revenue grew 32%, representing organic growth of 14% plus an 18% increase from products added in the acquisition of the Coflex and CoFix lines, to $20.2 million, compared to $15.3 million for the same period in 2022. These revenue increases are attributed primarily to greater independent agent and private label sales, and sales from the acquired Coflex and CoFix product lines.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 61.6%, compared to 54.8% for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the contribution of Coflex and CoFix products, partially offset by higher production costs.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $13.9 million, compared to $9.7 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to additional independent agent sales commissions, higher employee compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets associated with the Coflex and CoFix product lines.

Second quarter 2023 net loss totaled $2.2 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to the second quarter 2022 net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $0.1 million, compared to a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.4 million for the prior-year period. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense and provision for income taxes, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash compensation and acquisition-related expenses. A calculation and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

2023 Financial Guidance

Xtant Medical raises its expectation for full year 2023 revenue to $75 million to $77 million, up from the Company’s prior guidance of $73 million to $75 million. The revised guidance range represents annual revenue growth of approximately 29% to 33% compared to full year 2022 revenue, and excludes any potential contributions from the Surgalign transaction, if and when that transaction closes.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of June 30,

2023 As of December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,138 $ 20,298 Restricted Cash 310 209 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and doubtful accounts of $740 and $515, respectively 13,744 10,853 Inventories 20,364 17,285 Prepaid and other current assets 1,015 673 Total current assets 39,571 49,318 Property and equipment, net 6,875 5,785 Right-of -use asset, net 1,155 1,380 Goodwill 6,514 3,205 Intangible assets, net 10,920 344 Other assets 183 197 Total Assets $ 65,218 $ 60,229 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,444 $ 3,490 Accrued liabilities 6,255 5,496 Current portion of lease liability 488 458 Current portion of finance lease obligations 63 62 Line of credit 5,031 3,379 Current portion of long-term debt 708 2,333 Total current liabilities 16,989 15,218 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 720 972 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 149 181 Long-term debt, plus premium and less issuance costs 16,401 9,687 Total Liabilities 34,259 26,058 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 108,897,048 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 108,874,803 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 - - Additional paid-in capital 278,897 277,841 Accumulated deficit (247,938 ) (243,670 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 30,959 34,171 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 65,218 $ 60,229









XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 20,232 $ 15,277 $ 38,175 $ 28,227 Other revenue - - 1 9 Total Revenue 20,232 15,277 38,176 28,236 Cost of sales 7,773 6,903 15,180 12,302 Gross Profit 12,459 8,374 22,996 15,934 Gross Profit % 61.6% 54.8% 60.2% 56.4% Operating Expenses General and administrative 4,954 3,797 9,839 7,766 Sales and marketing 8,716 5,636 15,770 10,845 Research and development 180 241 354 454 Total Operating Expenses 13,850 9,674 25,963 19,065 Loss from Operations (1,391 ) (1,300 ) (2,967 ) (3,131 ) Other Expense Interest expense (786 ) (397 ) (1,360 ) (757 ) Interest income - - 85 - Total Other Expense (786 ) (397 ) (1,275 ) (757 ) Net Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (2,177 ) (1,697 ) (4,242 ) (3,888 ) Provision for Income Taxes (13 ) (13 ) (26 ) (35 ) Net Loss $ (2,190 ) $ (1,710 ) $ (4,268 ) $ (3,923 ) Net Loss Per Share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Dilutive $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.04 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 108,897,048 87,313,701 108,895,327 87,252,521 Dilutive 108,897,048 87,313,701 108,895,327 87,252,521





XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,268 ) $ (3,923 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,274 599 Gain on disposal of fixed assets (21 ) (84 ) Non-cash interest 189 116 Non-cash rent expense 3 (1 ) Stock-based compensation 1,056 1,184 Provision for reserve on accounts receivable 225 143 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 243 825 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of the acquisition: Accounts receivable (3,116 ) (1,589 ) Inventories (1,733 ) 659 Prepaid and other assets (330 ) 465 Accounts payable 954 428 Accrued liabilities 758 189 Net cash used in by operating activities (4,766 ) (989 ) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (870 ) (810 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 55 165 Acquisition of Surgalign SPV, Inc. (17,000 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (17,815 ) (645 ) Financing activities: Payments on financing leases (30 ) (22 ) Borrowings on line of credit 36,256 26,567 Repayments of line of credit (34,603 ) (26,451 ) Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 4,899 - Net cash provided by financing activities 6,522 94 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (16,059 ) (1,540 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,507 18,387 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,448 $ 16,847 Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,138 $ 16,495 Restricted cash 310 352 Total cash and restricted cash reported in the condensed consolidated balance sheets $ 4,448 $ 16,847



