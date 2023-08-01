Carson Dunlop and National Property Inspections Welcome 14 New Franchise Owners in the First Half of 2023

Toronto, ON, Canada, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Property Inspections, Inc., franchisor of Carson Dunlop Home Inspections in Canada and National Property Inspections (NPI) in the United States, is proud to announce the addition of 14 new franchises to their roster since the beginning of the year.

Delivering comprehensive property inspections, Carson Dunlop has a reputation for helping clients make informed investment decisions for over 45 years. With the addition of these new franchises, more customers in Canada and the U.S. will have access to reliable and thorough property inspection services.

We’re pleased to welcome the following franchises who will be representing our brands in their local area:

Susan & Rico D’Andrea in Sarnia, Ontario Billy Ling in Toronto, Ontario David Toscano in Brooksville, Florida Jeremy Pressgrove in Little Rock, Arkansas Greg Pykett in Kennebunk, Maine Steven Johnson in Anchorage, Alaska Michael Sawyer in Hartford, Connecticut Julius Manalo in Corona, California Francois Otis in Pembroke Pines, Florida Jason & Tina Wileman in Medford, Oregon Ramon Rivera in El Paso, Texas Micah Talley in Siloam Spring, Arkansas Marin Sims in Indianapolis, Indiana John Lauture in Stamford, Connecticut

"We are thrilled to welcome these new franchises to the NPI/Carson Dunlop family," said David Stamper, President of National Property Inspections, Inc. “It’s exciting that they will bring our company’s brand, values, and quality inspections to new areas. Having worked closely with all of our new franchise owners, I know they’re a great group of people who are driven to succeed. I look forward to watching them grow and reach their personal goals.”

Stamper added, "We are excited to see our franchise network continue to grow. Our franchises offer a comprehensive suite of inspection services, including home inspections, commercial property inspections, and specialty services such as radon and mold testing. We look forward to seeing these new franchises expand our reach of services and help more homeowners make informed decisions about their investments.”

The Carson Dunlop franchise opportunity equips business owners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to start their own inspection business. Inspectors come from diverse industries and career paths—from corporate executives to dentistry. Ideal candidates are community-driven, dedicated to education, communicative, and highly motivated to succeed. Carson Dunlop is also proud to offer a 20% discount on their franchise fee for former military and first responders.

To learn more about franchising with Carson Dunlop in Canada, please visit https://carsondunlopfranchise.ca.

About Carson Dunlop

Founded in 1978 by Alan Carson, Carson Dunlop is the leading inspection education and training provider for inspectors in North America, earning partnerships and endorsements from esteemed institutions. We’re also leaders in inspection report-writing solutions, our Horizon software being the preferred program for thousands of inspectors and real estate agents. Franchising was a natural next step, and we began selling franchise territories in 2022. For franchise owners in our network, we provide the tools to keep you on track with running any aspect of your business. We’re dedicated to your success, and our professional staff is always available to help you with general business topics, inspection questions, marketing projects, and more. For more information, please visit https://carsondunlopfranchise.ca.