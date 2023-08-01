FuelPositive Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelPositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) (the “Company”), a leading Green Ammonia company, is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced settlement (the “Settlement”) of $1,436,248 of outstanding indebtedness owing to certain arms-length parties and has issued 22,096,123 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $0.065 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company, and one common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”) entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price $0.09 until July 28, 2026. In the event the volume-weighted average closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.40 for ten consecutive trading days, the Company retains the option to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to thirty days after a public announcement of the election. All securities issued in connection with the Settlement are subject to restrictions on resale until November 29, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.



The Company also announces that it has reached agreements with a certain additional arm's-length creditors to settle further outstanding indebtedness totalling $344,361 through the issuance of 5,297,864 Units at a price of $0.065 per Unit. All Units issued in connection with this additional settlement will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four months and one day following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of this additional settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the numerous suppliers and lenders who have actively participated in this conversion opportunity. Their support and collaboration have been instrumental in directing additional operating capital towards our commercialization endeavors and strengthening our balance sheet," commented Ian Clifford, CEO and Board Chair of FuelPositive.

About FuelPositive

FuelPositive is a Canadian technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including an on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia (NH3) production system that eliminates carbon emissions from the production of Green Ammonia.

By focusing on technologies that are clean, sustainable, economically advantageous and realizable, the Company aims to help mitigate climate change, addressing unsustainable agricultural practices through innovative technology and practical solutions that can be implemented now. The FuelPositive on-farm/onsite, containerized Green Ammonia production system is designed to produce pure, anhydrous ammonia for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a practical alternative for fuel cells and a solution for grid storage. Green Ammonia is also considered a key enabler of the hydrogen economy.

FuelPositive systems are designed to provide for Green Ammonia production on-farm/onsite, where and when needed. This eliminates wildly fluctuating supply chains and offers end-users clean fertilizer, energy and Green Ammonia supply security while eliminating carbon emissions from the production process. The first customers will be farmers. Farmers use 80% of the traditional grey ammonia produced today as fertilizer.

See pre-sale details here: https://fuelpositive.com/pre-sales/.

Cautionary Statement

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. The information in this release about future plans and objectives of the Company, including the expected expenditures of the proceeds of the private placement, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable law.