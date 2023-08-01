New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin American Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481646/?utm_source=GNW

The Latin American charging infrastructure market is emerging, but the number of charging points is reducing.



In 2022, for example, the region had 6,492 public and semi-public charging points to cater to an electric vehicle (EV) parc of about 89 thousand units.



Despite that, the market is expected to witness rapid growth, especially due to the rising EV sales, the development of legislation frameworks, and the launch of decarbonization goals.This study examines charging infrastructure’s qualitative and quantitative aspects by evaluating its performance and identifying various trends that impact demand for new charging points.



The study focuses on public and semi-public charging points, although private chargers (installed at residences, for example) also play a crucial role in the EV market’s development. The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2035. The study examines 8 countries (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay), which were selected according to their relevance in the region and the size of their EV parc.



Forecasts are related to EV (BEV and PHEV) sales, EV parc by technology, and EV charging points.



In this study, EVs stand for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.This research service offers a comprehensive outlook on the Latin American charging infrastructure market and provides meaningful insight for market participants wishing to explore this growing space.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481646/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________