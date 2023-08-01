Widex Unveils Never Miss a Beat Campaign Featuring Canadian Radio Broadcaster Alan Cross

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widex, one of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers, today launched Never Miss a Beat, a month-long hearing health awareness campaign featuring radio legend and Widex Sound Ambassador Alan Cross. The campaign aims to empower everyday Canadians to reflect on the impact that hearing loss can have on their quality of life and begin the journey to improved hearing.



Never Miss a Beat is launching with a partnership with Corus Entertainment’s podcast division Curiouscast Canada, which will include custom content featured on Alan Cross’ Ongoing History of New Music and other shows across the Curiouscast network. Ongoing History is the longest running music history documentary radio show in Canada and is syndicated to several radio stations across the country. The campaign will also be promoted through PR and digital ads.

“Never Miss a Beat calls on Canadians to own their hearing health and reflect on the sounds that make life special, from music to live performances and everyday sound,” said Brian Beatty, General Manager, Widex Canada. “Our message is simple: never miss every beat that life has to offer.”

Research reveals that 60 per cent of Canadians aged 19 and older experience some form of hearing health issue, including audiometrically measured hearing loss, tinnitus, or both, with only a small percentage seeking professional advice or wearing hearing aids. The reasons range from misconceptions about hearing aid technology to concerns about social stigma.

“I’m excited about Never Miss a Beat because of the potential of empowering people to actively reclaim their hearing and to be more present in the world,” said Cross, who became a Widex Sound Ambassador in 2022. “Our collaboration will not only promote the benefits of better hearing, but also make a connection with a broad community of music lovers and audiophiles who appreciate premium sound like I do.”

Widex is encouraging anyone experiencing hearing loss, or noticing that a loved one may need to get their hearing tested, to take a free online hearing test or book a consultation with a hearing care professional. Visit widex.com/alancross for more information and join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #NeverMissABeat.

