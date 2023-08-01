Packaging Testing Market Analysis 2023: Rising Demand for Sustainable Packaging, Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand in End-use Industries

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Packaging Testing Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report indicates promising prospects for the packaging testing market with growth opportunities in the food and beverage, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. The global packaging testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024, driven by increasing demand for products with longer shelf life under various conditions, rising awareness and demand for sustainable packaging, technological advancements, and increasing demand in end-use industries.

Market Segmentation: The report provides packaging testing market size and forecast through 2024, segmented by:

Product Type: Physical, Chemical, Microbiological

Physical, Chemical, Microbiological Material Type : Glass, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Others

: Glass, Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Others Technology: Physical Tests, Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based, Chromatography-Based, Others

Physical Tests, Spectroscopy & Photometric-Based, Chromatography-Based, Others End-use Industry: Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others

Food & Beverage, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Others Region: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Rest of the World (Brazil).

Key Companies Profiled: The report profiles some of the key companies in the packaging testing market, including SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, Eurofins Scientific, Tuv Sud, ALS, Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, EMSL Analytical, and Campden Bri.

Features of the Report:

Market size estimates: Global packaging testing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, material type, technology, end-use industry, and region.

Regional analysis: Global packaging testing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions for packaging testing.

Strategic analysis: M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for packaging testing.

Key Questions Answered: The report answers 11 key questions, including potential high-growth opportunities, segments with faster growth, regions with faster growth, factors affecting market dynamics, emerging trends, changing customer demands, new developments in the market, major players and their strategic initiatives, competitive products and processes posing a threat, and recent M&A activities.

