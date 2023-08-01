Industry 4.0 Revolutionizes US Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market, Opening Lucrative Opportunities for Key Players.

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Enterprise Indoor Location-based Services Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects a substantial growth of USD 25.8 billion during 2022-2027, with a remarkable CAGR of 47.45% over the forecast period.

The US enterprise indoor location-based services market is set to witness significant expansion, driven by the adoption of proximity marketing, improved indoor navigation, and asset tracking. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor landscape, covering around 25 leading market players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on technology and components. Technology-wise, it includes RFID, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and others. The component segmentation comprises service, hardware, and software.

Market Drivers:

The report identifies indoor positioning using light as a key driver propelling the growth of the US enterprise indoor location-based services market. Additionally, the use of analytics for business process optimization and the advent of Industry 4.0 are expected to drive substantial demand in the market.

Vendor Analysis:

The vendor analysis section of the report highlights the industry's key players, including AiRISTA Flow Inc., Aislelabs Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Comtech, Esri Global Inc., HERE Global BV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HID Global Corp., infsoft GmbH, Juniper Networks Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextNav Inc., PaeDae Inc., Polaris Wireless, POLE STAR SA, Qualcomm Inc., and xAd Inc.. The comprehensive vendor analysis helps clients enhance their market position and strategize to capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

