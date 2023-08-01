New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Web Application Firewall (WAF) Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481644/?utm_source=GNW

Today’s businesses heavily rely on the web and web applications for better customer engagement and improved operations.



As customer-facing or internal applications often contain valuable information, including customer data or sensitive financial information, these web applications are a constant target for attackers.



The surge of web traffic and the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) usage have led to an unprecedented number of web-based attacks.



Organizations face massive risks to their web applications, as the threat landscape evolves and malicious actors find new attack vectors.



The strong adoption of cloud services, the growing complexity of applications with APIs, microservices, and serverless functions have also expanded the application attack surface, posing greater challenges for traditional signature-based web application firewall (WAF) solutions to identify and block new threats.



Considering the fast-evolving threat landscape and the increasing sophistication of web-based attacks, WAF evolves to provide enhanced protection in modern software development, adapting to the dynamic nature of websites and applications.



Organizations need and search for a holistic application security offering over point security solutions for an effective and robust application security strategy.



This This research service provides insights into the Asia-Pacific WAF market by verticals, horizontals, and deployment types; regional breakdowns for Australia and New Zealand, South-east Asian nations (ASEAN), Greater China, India, Japan, and South Korea.



The report analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of WAF solutions, forecast analysis, pricing trends, competitive landscape regional trends, and provides insights for chief information security officers (CISOs). Finally, this study identifies growth opportunities emerging from the market’s dynamics for stakeholders and players to leverage.



The base year is 2022, and the forecast period is 2023–2027.

Author: Vivien Pua

