Global Animal Feed Phytogenics Growth Opportunities

Increasing antimicrobial resistance in pathogenic bacteria has resulted in many countries banning AGPs for animal nutrition.



Growing concerns worldwide over AGPs in animal nutrition have resulted in efforts to use alternative ingredients that can effectively replace AGPs; phytogenics is one such alternative.



Our analysis shows that Europe dominated the global animal feed phytogenics market in 2022 due to stringent regulations on the use of AGPs since 2006 in EU countries and a high preference for natural ingredients.



The analyst expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growth in compound feed production, the adoption of intensive animal farming practices, and regulatory restrictions on using AGPs by different countries in the region.We also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, in the analysis.



Additional vital information includes notable competitors for each product type; market drivers, restraints, and trends; acquisitions; and product launches.



Most importantly, we explore growth opportunities stakeholders can monetize over the next few years.

