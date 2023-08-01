Humanized Mouse Model Market Forecasted to Grow at CAGR of 13.18% by 2027, Fueled by Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine and Genetic Engineering Innovations

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Humanized Mouse Model Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects a remarkable growth of $133.23 million in the humanized mouse model market during 2022-2027, at an accelerating CAGR of 13.18% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report provides a holistic analysis of the humanized mouse model market, encompassing market size and forecast, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors.

Market Drivers

The humanized mouse model market is driven by several key factors, including:

Strategic Alliances: The emergence of strategic alliances is identified as one of the prime growth drivers, fueling advancements in the humanized mouse model market over the coming years. Increasing Production of MABs: The growing production of Monoclonal Antibodies (MABs) is contributing to substantial demand for humanized mouse models, further bolstering the market's expansion. Emergence of Whole Animal Imaging: The advent of whole animal imaging technology is set to increase the demand for humanized mouse models, offering comprehensive insights into various applications, such as oncology research and drug development.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The humanized mouse model market is witnessing robust growth attributed to the escalating adoption of personalized medicine, innovative applications, and continuous advancements in genetic engineering technologies.

Segmented by product type into genetically humanized mouse models and cell-based humanized mouse models, and by end-user into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and academic and research institutions, the market caters to a diverse range of industries.

Market Expansion:

The humanized mouse model market is expanding across major regions, including North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). This market expansion presents lucrative opportunities for stakeholders and industry players to strategize and leverage forthcoming growth prospects.

The report profiles key vendors including:

Altogen labs

Biocytogen

BioSafety Research Center Inc.

Champions Oncology Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Creative Biolabs

Cyagen Biosciences

Envigo

Gempharmatech Co. Ltd.

genOway

Harbour Biomed

Hera Biolabs Inc.

Horizon Discovery Ltd.

ingenious targeting laboratory

JANVIER LABS

Ozgene Pty Ltd.

PolyGene AG

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Yecuris Corp.

