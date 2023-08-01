mHealth Market to Reach $370.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, “mHealth Market by Type (mHealth Devices and mHealth Services), Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology, and Others), and Stakeholders (Mobile Operator, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Application and Content Players): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.” According to the report, the global mHealth industry generated $70.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $370.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Sample of the Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/77

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global mHealth market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including an increase in the adoption of mHealth, a surge in cases of heart disease, and an increase in awareness regarding mHealth devices in developing countries. However, concerns related to ensuring regulatory compliance are hampering the mHealth market growth. On the contrary, the high growth potential in developing countries and the increase in R&D in mHealth are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the mHealth market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $70.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $370.7 billion CAGR 18.0% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Type, Application, Stakeholder, and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of cardiac diseases

Increase in the incidence rate of diabetes

Increase in demand for mHealth and wearable devices Opportunities High growth potential in developing countries

Rise in geriatric population Restraints Concerns related to ensuring regulatory compliance

Recession 2023 impact analysis on mHealth market:



Startups and smaller businesses in the mHealth sector, which often rely on loans or investments to fund their operations and expansion, may face challenges in obtaining affordable financing. This can hinder their ability to invest in R&D, product innovation, and market expansion.

Furthermore, the recession is expected to temporarily impact the growth and investment in the mHealth market, whereas the long-term potential for the growth of mHealth market remains insignificant.

Procure Complete Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/mobile-health-market

The mHealth devices segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on type, the mHealth services segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global mHealth market revenue. Owing to the high adoption of mHealth services and the high number of mHealth service providers. On the other hand, the mHealth devices segment is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to an increase in R&D activities regarding mHealth devices and a surge in demand for mHealth devices.

The cardiovascular segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period -

Based on application, the cardiovascular segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global mHealth market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of patch recorders and Holter monitors and higher cases of high blood pressure and heart disease. However, the diabetes segment would display the fastest CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the increase in technological advancements in glucose monitor devices and the increase in cases of diabetes.

The device vendors segment to rule the roost by 2032 -

Based on stakeholder, the mobile operators segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mHealth market. Owing to the provision of secure end-to-end healthcare services and content-based wellness information services (SMS subscription service). However, the device vendors segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. owing to a surge in demand for mHealth devices for delivery of treatment and diagnostic services and an increase in the number of device vendors in the market.

For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/77

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032 -

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global mHealth market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to robust healthcare infrastructure, presence of key players, and rise in healthcare expenditure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period. Owing to a rise in heart disease cases, unmet medical demands, and high population base.

Leading Market Players: -

Boston Scientific Corporation

DexCom, Inc.

FITBIT, INC. (Google)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Omada Health

Omron Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Welldoc, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global mHealth market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as agreements, acquisitions, product launches, product approvals, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant positions in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Browse More Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry By AMR -

The global liquid biopsy market size accounted for $1,204.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $6,804.9 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 20.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The global next generation sequencing market size accounted for $6,598.62 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The global mass spectrometry market size was valued at $5,885.28 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12,697.21 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0%.

The AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $194.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030.

The global biobanking market was valued at $42,104.30 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $69,518.70 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% from 2021 to 2028.

The Global optical imaging market was valued at $1,386.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $3,865.7 million by 2030 registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter