Global BIM and Digital Twin for Built Environment Growth Opportunities

BIM and digital twin are complementary technologies transforming the AEC industry by enabling collaborative design, improving project efficiency, and enhancing asset performance.



BIM provides a comprehensive 3D modeling and data management platform, while digital twin extends it with data integration, optimization, simulation, and 3D virtual experience capabilities.



Together, these technologies empower stakeholders to plan, design, build, and operate buildings and infrastructure more intelligently and efficiently.



The analyst has segmented the overall BIM and digital twin market based on end-user verticals, including commercial, industrial, residential, infrastructure, and others (public administration buildings, educational institutions, and healthcare buildings). The geographies the study covers are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.For BIM, the study includes the software and services used to create virtual 3D static models of built environments, enabling collaboration and visualization of these environments’ design and construction.



For digital twin, the study includes software and services that create dynamic and digital replicas of physical building assets, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, and fire safety and security systems, elevators, escalators, manufacturing industries’ equipment, and water and wastewater industries’ equipment.



The platform combines real-time spatial, occupancy, assets, and environmental data with analytics, converting building data into building intelligence and supporting decision-making for overall building performance optimization and building life cycle management.



Some digital twin applications included in the study are data orchestration, building performance simulation, immersive 3D experiences, climate resilience analysis, and financial risk assessment for built environments.



The study captures BIM and digital twin revenue from buildings’ preconstruction phase to the operational phase.



It does not cover the construction management software used exclusively for project bidding, financial planning, project scheduling, field operations, or quality control.



However, if these features are included with BIM and digital twin software, their revenue is covered.

