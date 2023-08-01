VitalHub Announces Q2 2023 Conference Call Date

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for its quarter ended June 30th, 2023, after market close on August 10th, 2023. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call via Zoom on August 11th, 2023, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow.



To register for the conference call please visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_inRMLjeLSSu7j3RHmPOprQ

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 1,000 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 350 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI" and on the OTC Markets OTCQX Exchange under the symbol “VHIBF”.

