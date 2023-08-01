SANUWAVE Signs Distribution Agreement With Pacific Medical, Inc.

Pacific Medical to bring its sales force of over 215 dedicated representatives covering seven western states to the SANUWAVE UltraMist line of directed energy wound care products.

Long-term agreement to develop and expand the market for SANUWAVE “Energy First” treatments.

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "SANUWAVE”) (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced a long term partnership with Pacific Medical, Inc. to distribute and sell the UltraMIST line of wound care products in the Western United States. Pacific Medical is an award-winning leader in medical equipment sales and support (including insurance billing) with over 215 salaried sales representatives, 75 of which are dedicated to the wound care space, and has been integral to the growth of numerous innovative medical devices and technologies.

“We are excited to be entering into business with such an established and well-respected firm with a history of helping to define new markets and innovations,” said SANUWAVE EVP of Sales Tim Hendricks. “This is how we will take the next steps toward establishing our leadership in the next generation wound care space and expand the footprint of our “Energy First” treatment modalities.”

Founder and CEO of Pacific Medical, Inc., John Petlansky remarked, “SANUWAVE and its UltraMIST technology fit seamlessly with our team and we are excited to partner with SANUWAVE to provide this cutting edge wound care modality.”

About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

About Pacific Medical

Established in 1987, Pacific Medical, Inc. is a distributor of durable medical equipment and orthotics; specializing in orthopedic rehabilitation, arthroscopic surgery and sports medicine. Our corporate headquarters is in Tracy, California. With a sales force of over 215 representatives, operating in seven Western states, Pacific Medical has established itself as one of the premier leaders in orthopedic sales, service and education.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company’s product candidates and products, [unproven pre-clinical] and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.