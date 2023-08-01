Optimi Completes Proprietary Natural Psilocybin Extraction Process and Files U.S. Provisional Patent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes and in controlled patient markets, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, along with natural health product formulations, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its proprietary natural psilocybin extraction process under GMP.



Following intensive research and development, the Company has created a cutting-edge process to extract psilocybin from mushrooms, rather than relying on synthetic production. The process significantly increases potency while maintaining the mushroom’s botanical characteristics. This proprietary process not only reduces production costs but could open new possibilities associated with other naturally occurring compounds in psilocybin mushrooms.

Optimi is currently the only publicly listed end-to-end Canadian manufacturer focused on the production of GMP-grade psychedelics including psilocybin and MDMA.

The Company has filed a U.S. provisional patent application to protect its novel extraction process, reinforcing Optimi’s ongoing commitment to intellectual property protection and industry leadership. This application represents a significant milestone for Optimi and the broader psychedelics sector.

Optimi CEO, Bill Ciprick, expressed his enthusiasm about Optimi’s progress in natural extraction techniques, saying, "The establishment of new intellectual property always represents a significant milestone. All credit should be given to the team that has been instrumental in creating this inventive process and realizing this notable accomplishment."

The Company wishes to congratulate and thank the following Optimi staff members who worked tirelessly to complete the extraction:

Orion Lekos (Bellingham, WA, USA)

Justin Kirkland (Charlotte, NC, USA)

Tony Moxam (Princeton, BC, Canada)

Preston Chase (Lake Cowichan, BC, Canada)

Robin Atwal (Princeton, BC, Canada)

Jeffrey Yang (Princeton, BC, Canada)

Optimi GMP drug candidates are available to approved researchers and clinicians conducting clinical trials and to practitioners making requests through special patient access programs in jurisdictions that have been regulated by federal, state, and/or provincial authorities.

Please be advised that the safety and effectiveness of Optimi’s drug candidates are currently under review and have not yet been conclusively determined. Moreover, please note that Health Canada has not yet provided market authorization for any of our investigational drug candidates.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. an end-to-end drug researcher and formulator licensed by Health Canada to produce and supply, for clinical research purposes, psychedelic substances such as 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (“MDMA”), natural GMP-grade psilocybin, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable psychedelic formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe drug candidates throughout the world. Optimi’s products are grown and manufactured at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

