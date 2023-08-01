Beta-glucans Market to Hit Value of US$ 2.3 billion by 2033 Driven by Vegan Diets, Health Awareness, and Nutrient-Rich Foods | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Market For Beta-Glucans had a market share valued at US$ 1.23 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033 to attain an estimated value of US$ 2.3 Billion.



The growing consumer preference for plant-based foods and food components that may meet nutrient needs and increase nutrient intake in daily diets is a primary driver of the worldwide beta-glucan market. In the next years, it is expected that the expanding worldwide population, growing awareness of the importance of nutrition, and cutting-edge extraction technologies would propel and drive the market.

Manufacturers of nutraceuticals are focusing on developing a variety of all-natural supplements that incorporate beta-glucan's health advantages in order to boost the body's immune and digestive systems. The use of beta-glucan in manufacturing has expanded over the past several years as a consequence of the expanding global popularity of the "go-green trend" as well as plant-derived food components. The future expansion of beta-glucan in the global market is guaranteed by the anticipation of the forthcoming environment and the growing need for such nutrient-infused solutions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

According to estimates, the market for beta-glucans was worth US$ 1.16 billion worldwide in 2018.

The beta-glucans market saw a considerable increase in sales from 2018 to 2022, with a CAGR of 2.2%.

The market share of soluble beta-glucans increased to more than 40% in 2022.

The cereals and grains market was predicted to have 39% of the market in 2022.

The beta-glucans market in the US increased its worldwide market share to 28.9% in 2022.

The beta-glucans market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to develop at a 5.6% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

“The beneficial beta-glucan products are specifically created to meet the needs of global consumers who have strong associations with a wide range of applications, including dietary supplements, functional foods, personal care products, and many more in the global marketplace,” remarks an FMI analyst.

The key players in the Beta-glucans market include:

Tate & Lyle Plc. Koninklijke DSM N.V. Garuda International Inc. Cargill Inc. Kerry Group Plc. Ceapro Inc. Biotec BetaGlucans AS Super Beta Glucan Alltech Life Sciences



Competitive Landscape

A widely scattered beta-glucan industry has resulted from the entry of several local and domestic companies onto the global market. The manufacturers of beta-glucan are actively capitalizing on expanding the distribution network, implementing cost-saving strategies, and positioning a range of beta-glucan products on the global market.

Private-label and region-dominant firms have established new standards for the research and development of cost-effective specialty glucans, including those made from cereals as well as algae. Major producers of organic components are being enticed by this to expand their product ranges and introduce new products faster in the coming years. The following are some significant advancements in the beta-glucans industry:

Kemin Industries introduced beta-glucan as a potential immunomodulator in 2020. The unbranched 1,3 beta-glucan generated by Euglena can be utilized as a supplement to help modulate the immune system.

According to research released by NCBI, in 2020, as awareness of the value of dietary fiber-rich foods grows, beta-glucan will increasingly be added to foods like pasta and oats because of their high fiber content.

Beta-glucan has been shown to be an effective supplementary treatment for mild atopic dermatitis (eczema) in the 2016 Journal on dermatologist treatment. In 2020, beta-glucan was found to exhibit efficient antioxidant features, that address several skin concerns, from calming and hydrating dry skin to eliminating the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles.



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global beta-glucans market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the beta-glucans market, the market is segmented on the basis of source (cereal, yeast), functionality (soluble beta-glucan, insoluble beta-glucan), application (food & beverages, bakery products, health & dietary supplements, dairy & frozen products, cosmetics & personal care) and region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Beta-glucans Market

By Source:

Yeast

Cereal

Barley

Oats

Others



By Functionality:

Insoluble beta-glucan

Soluble beta-glucan

By Application:

Bakery Products

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Dairy & Frozen Products

Health & Dietary Supplements

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa



About the Food and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

