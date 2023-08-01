New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Molecule Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153223/?utm_source=GNW

CDMOs are third-party vendors that offer outsourced development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical drugs.



In the small molecule manufacturing sector, CDMOs provide expert development and manufacturing services and are now an essential part of the pharmaceutical industry’s value chain.



The growing incidence of chronic diseases propels the demand for innovative small-molecule medicines.



The pharmaceutical industry’s focus on developing novel, more efficacious, and targeted therapies has resulted in increased product pipelines and the need for innovative drug delivery methods.



Simultaneously, while small and mid-sized pharma companies are responsible for over 70% of drugs in the R&D pipeline, they often lack the expertise to bring their clinical pipeline to market.



The analyst expects sustained growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for small molecules in oral solid formulations, targeted drug delivery technologies, potent and highly potent drugs, and other complex molecules.



CDMOs equipped to provide technological leadership, flexibility, expertise for modular manufacturing, end-to-end capabilities and capacities, and innovative drug delivery technologies will likely emerge as the partner of choice.



To drive growth, CDMOs will continue prioritizing innovation, collaboration, expansion, automation, and optimization across all aspects of the manufacturing process.



In this report, Frost & Sullivan overviews the global small-molecule CDMO market.



The study period is 2021–2028, with 2022 as the base year and 2023–2028 as the forecast period.



We segment the study into two main categories based on the product type: active pharmaceutical ingredients (API)/drug substance manufacturing and fixed dosage form (FDF)/drug product manufacturing.



Frost & Sullivan segments API further into innovator and generic and FDF into oral, semisolid/liquid, and injectables.Most importantly, the report highlights opportunities for participants of all sizes based on the evolving needs and innovations in the small-molecule CDMO market, the emergence of targeted therapeutics, highly potent APIs, and complex drugs.

