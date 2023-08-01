New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle Leasing Outlook, 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130379/?utm_source=GNW

Vehicle leasing addresses the challenges companies face in meeting their mobility needs, including funding, fleet maintenance, and handling residual risk.



In the current market conditions, companies—both big and small—must focus on their core products and services; therefore, they look to outsource all other support activities, including mobility, which requires significant resources in terms of money and time.



From fleet purchases to re-marketing at a better price, and for each intermediary segment in the value chain, issues, such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, fleet maintenance irregularities, and the risk of dips in residual value, can crop up.



Corporates prefer leasing their fleets as a hassle-free service with benefits, including on-demand mobility and aftermarket services.



This demand has driven growth and provided the leasing market with structure and a regulated ecosystem. The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends linked to regional macroeconomic factors and emerging business models that reflect innovation.



This study analyzes transformational trends, such as electric vehicle (EV) leasing, private vehicle leasing, used-car leasing, and car subscription mobility models.



Other trends, such as small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) leasing, fleet connectivity, and digitalization (blockchain in the leasing industry), are also discussed.



In addition, the study presents important growth opportunities and strategic imperatives that aid leasing providers and other companies’ pursuit of growth and success.



Overall, the study provides a 360-degree understanding of the global vehicle leasing space (region-specific) and offers details on key trends, overall market dynamics, and future outlook.

Author: Abishek Narayanan

