Growth Opportunities in the Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market-Forecast to 2027

The report also discusses the trends, forecasts, and market shares for the TDM/IP and USB audio conferencing endpoint sub-segments.



Further, the study provides recommendations for vendors in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market.In 2022, the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market sales reached $328.4 million, registering a decline of 19.4 percent.



The opportunity for the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market shrank in 2022 as demand for IP audio devices declined dramatically and USB audio conferencing endpoint sales slowed down.



Owing to sluggish demand for TDM/IP endpoints and uncertainty about provisioning tabletop IP audio in meeting rooms among majority of businesses, the total TDM/IP endpoints segment registered a decline of 6.2 percent, reaching $120.0 million in 2022. In 2022, the total USB endpoints segment registered a steep downturn in demand of 25.4 percent, dropping to $208.3 million for the year due to market saturation.



The market’s revenue opportunity is increasingly shifting towards USB audio devices.



Driven by remote working trends, there will be a slow but steady demand for personal USB audio endpoints over the forecast period.



Personal USB tabletop audio device sales declined in 2022, as the sales was maximized in 2020-21 leveraging the remote working norm.



Personal USB audio device demand will recover from 2024 when replacement of units and repurchases occur.



The group USB audio device segment is also gaining traction in meeting rooms as a part of stand-alone audio devices and A/V kits.



This segment is experiencing a slew of new product launches that range from low-price to premium endpoints.



On the other hand, the IP endpoint segment is expected to see a gradual recovery on account of enterprises’ return to office initiatives.



However, user preference for USB wall-mount bars over IP tabletop audio devices in meeting spaces will make it difficult for IP audio conferencing endpoint sales to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

