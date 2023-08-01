New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481627/?utm_source=GNW





The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.





Growing Marine Research and Oceanographic Studies



The increasing focus on marine research and oceanographic studies is fuelling the demand for AUVs. Researchers and scientists utilize AUVs to study marine ecosystems, map seafloor habitats, and monitor underwater environments. AUVs provide a cost-effective and non-intrusive means of collecting valuable data in challenging and remote marine locations, contributing to a deeper understanding of ocean dynamics and marine life.





Surging Demand for Underwater Surveys and Inspections



The need for efficient underwater surveys and inspections in industries such as oil and gas, offshore renewables, and marine infrastructure drives the adoption of AUVs. These vehicles can autonomously perform detailed inspections of underwater structures, pipelines, and seabed, reducing the reliance on manned diving operations and ensuring comprehensive data collection for maintenance and safety assessments.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the autonomous underwater vehicle market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the autonomous underwater vehicle market?



• How will each autonomous underwater vehicle submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each autonomous underwater vehicle submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading autonomous underwater vehicle markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the autonomous underwater vehicle projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of autonomous underwater vehicle projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the autonomous underwater vehicle market?



• Where is the autonomous underwater vehicle market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the autonomous underwater vehicle market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 411-page report provides 127 tables and 190 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the autonomous underwater vehicle market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising autonomous underwater vehicle prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Type



• Shallow AUVs (up to 100 m)



• Medium AUVs (up to 1,000m)



• Large AUVs (more than 1,000m)





Market Segment by Shape



• Torpedo



• Laminar Flow Body



• Streamlined Rectangular Style



• Multi-hull Vehicle





Market Segment by Technology



• Collision Avoidance



• Communication



• Navigation



• Propulsion



• Imaging





Market Segment by Application



• Military and Defense



• Oil and Gas



• Environment Protection and Monitoring



• Oceanography



• Archeology and Exploration



• Search and Salvage Operations





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Bluefin Robotics



• Boston Engineering Corporation



• ECA Group



• Fugro



• General Dynamics Mission Systems



• Hydromea



• Kongsberg Gruppen



• L3 OceanServer



• L3Harris Technologies Inc.



• Liquid Robotics



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• Oceaneering International, Inc.



• Riptide Autonomous Solutions



• Saab AB



• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated





Overall world revenue for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$1,079.6 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 410+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for type, application, technology, and shape, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Autonomous Underwater Vehicle Market, 2023 to 2033.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________