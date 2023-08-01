New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "NASH Treatment & Therapeutics Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481626/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Prevalence of Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Driving Market Growth



Some of the major forces propelling the NASH Treatment and Therapeutics market include increasing prevalence of NASH among the population, especially in developing countries. Moreover, Studies indicate a substantial rise in the incidence and prevalence of NASH, making it a significant public health issues, which is further expected to propel market growth. On the other hand, in developed countries such as the United States and Europe, NASH has emerged as the leading cause of chronic liver disease, surpassing hepatitis C. The prevalence of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, all risk factors for NASH, has been steadily increasing, contributing to the rise in NASH cases. In addition, rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and changes in dietary patterns, including the consumption of high-calorie, processed foods, have further fuelled the epidemic and bolstered market growth.





Furthermore, NASH is not limited to developed nations but has also become a growing concern in developing countries. As these countries undergo rapid economic growth, urbanization, and the adoption of Westernized lifestyles, there has been a simultaneous increase in the prevalence of NASH.





Lack of Approved Therapies to Hamper Industry Growth



The lack of approved therapies for NASH has been a persistent challenge in recent years, leaving patients and healthcare providers with limited treatment options. However, there are currently no specific medications approved by regulatory authorities for the treatment of NASH. Clinical trials investigating potential treatments have faced significant challenges, with many failing to meet primary endpoints or demonstrating limited efficacy. Lack of standardization of the reading process across clinical drug development programs is one of the main reasons for failing trials. Promising drug candidates targeting various mechanisms involved in NASH pathogenesis, such as inflammation, fibrosis, and metabolic pathways, have not yet received regulatory approval due to a lack of compelling evidence from clinical studies.





Segments Covered in the Report





Product Type



• Vitamin E and Pioglitazone



• Ocaliva



• Elafibranor



• Selonsertib



• Cenicriviroc



• Others





Application



• Treatment



• Diagnosis





Sales Channel



• Hospital Pharmacy



• Online Provider



• Retail Pharmacy



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• France



• UK



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Singapore



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the NASH Treatment and Therapeutics Market (Pipeline Analysis), 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• AbbVie Inc.



• BioPredictive S.A.S



• Cadila Pharmaceuticals



• Enanta



• Galmed Pharmaceuticals



• Genentech



• Genfit



• Gilead Sciences



• Intercept Pharmaceuticals



• Prometheus Laboratories





Overall world revenue for NASH Treatment and Therapeutics Market (Pipeline Analysis), 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$4,650 million in 2023, our work calculates.





