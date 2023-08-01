Ayala Pharmaceuticals Announces Abstracts on AL102 and AL101 Accepted for Presentation at ESMO Congress 2023

REHOVOT, Israel and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: ADXS), a publicly-traded clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it will present posters on its gamma secretase inhibitors AL102 and AL101 at the European Society for Molecular Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, to be held in Madrid, Spain 20-24 October 2023.



Poster Presentation Details

Title: Phase 2 Results from the RINGSIDE Phase 2/3 Trial of AL102 for Treatment of Desmoid Tumors Presenter Prof. Robin Jones (The Institute of Cancer Research and Royal Marsden, UK) Presentation # 1929P Abstract # 4578 Title AL101 therapy in patients with recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC): Final ACCURACY trial results and meta-analysis of clinical outcomes Presenter Renata Ferrarotto MD (M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Houston TX) Presentation # 903P Abstract # 4549

About AL102

AL102 is an investigational small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is designed to potently and selectively inhibit Notch 1, 2, 3 and 4, and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2/3 RINGSIDE clinical studies in patients with progressing desmoid tumors. AL102 is designed to inhibit the expression of Notch gene targets by blocking the final cleavage step by the gamma secretase required for Notch activation. Ayala obtained an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize AL102 from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in November 2017. AL102 was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track Designation for the potential treatment of desmoid tumors.

About AL101

AL101 is a novel, injectable, potent and selective small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor. It is currently being studied in the Phase 2 ACCURACY trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma (R/M ACC).The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for AL101 for the potential treatment of ACC.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers and is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from more common cancers. The Company’s lead candidates under development are the oral gamma secretase inhibitor, AL102, for desmoid tumors; ADXS-504, a Lm-based therapy for early-stage prostate cancer; and the intravenous gamma secretase inhibitor, AL101, for adenoid cystic carcinoma. AL102 has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA and is currently in the Phase 3 segment of a pivotal study for patients with desmoid tumors (RINGSIDE). On July 26, 2023 Ayala entered into a definitive merger agreement with Biosight Ltd., a privately-held pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics for hematological malignancies and disorders, pursuant to which Ayala will combine with Biosight in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close prior to the end of the third quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory and other conditions including approval of Biosight stockholders. For more information, visit www.ayalapharma.com.

