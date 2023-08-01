Comprise taps 20-plus-year communications veteran James Royer as director of integrated marketing

BOULDER, Colo. and AVON, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise ®, a full-service agency delivering a complete range of compelling and comprehensive communications services, today announced the appointment of James Royer to lead its integrated marketing group. With nearly 25 years of digital marketing experience and a track record of success spanning a variety of industries, Royer brings a wealth of expertise to this newly created role.

“After connecting with James, we immediately recognized the immense value he could bring to our agency — and created this position for him,” said Doyle Albee, president and CEO of Comprise. “James’ extensive background in all things digital and unique integrated communications expertise only bolster our dedication to going beyond traditional public relations to achieve clients' business objectives. Rebranding to Comprise demonstrates our integrated communications vision, and this addition to our team cements that we do so much more than ‘just PR.’”

As Comprise’s new director of integrated marketing, Royer is responsible for overseeing and strategizing the agency's integrated marketing efforts. Blending public relations, social media, content development and digital marketing initiatives, Royer will work with clients to improve sales funnel efficiency, driving comprehensive campaigns that create coordinated impact and measurable results.

“Why Comprise? The agency’s unique client-centric approach to solving challenges and achieving greater impact is refreshing,” said Royer. “Being part of a team aligned in every aspect of the business and that wants to be better, more effective and provide more value to our clients thrills me. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to understand what does and doesn’t work for our clients, helping connect the dots between awareness, consideration and conversion to move their businesses forward.”

Royer is an experienced digital marketing professional who brings varied communications experience to Comprise, including content development, social media, strategic planning, digital innovation, project management and more. His career journey includes stops at Organic, the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Kansas City Chiefs and Merrell, where he was instrumental in transforming the digital presence of these brands and others — including Jeep and Hilton — and driving online channel growth.

Throughout Royer’s impressive 23-year career in digital marketing, he has achieved several noteworthy accomplishments and earned numerous awards. His contributions to refreshing the Tampa Bay Lightning’s in-arena Hockey Fights Cancer video campaign earned industrywide recognition, and his visionary leadership as the Kansas City Chiefs’ director of digital media and strategy merited his inclusion as an exclusive member of the National Football League’s Club Digital Advisory Board. Under Royer’s guidance between 2015 and 2018, the team was tops in Facebook engagement twice and second the other two years. Jonah Berger also named the Kansas City Chiefs the No. 1 “Sports Team Brand” in a list of the Most Contagious Brands on Facebook in 2015.

A Michigan native living in Ohio, Royer also served on the Hootsuite Advisory Board and has spoken at renowned conferences like Social Media Marketing World, Digital Summit Denver and others. He earned a degree in public relations with a minor in marketing from Northern Michigan University and his master’s from Ohio University.

For more information about how Comprise develops and executes communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way, please visit comprise.agency.





About Comprise

Bringing together everything communications should be, Comprise is a full-service agency that delivers the compelling and comprehensive communications services our clients need to move their businesses forward. Focused on creating effective solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs, we develop and execute communications initiatives that tell the right story to the right audience in the right way. Founded in 1991 in Boulder, Colorado, Comprise serves clients globally by leveraging a deep legacy of success in strategic public relations, content creation, social media strategy and management, SEO, web design and development, webinar production, and creative services to help clients connect with their audiences and achieve their goals. For more information, visit comprise.agency or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

