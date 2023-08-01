Frost & Company, PLLC Team Joins CLA, Tripling South Puget Sound Presence

Tacoma, Wash., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), the eighth largest accounting firm in the United States, announced that Washington-based Frost & Company, PLLC joined CLA, effective August 1, 2023.

Frost & Company has served as a respected full-service accounting resource in the South Puget Sound area for more than 35 years. The addition of Frost & Company further solidifies CLA’s commitment to the region as it now has more than more than 30 professionals in offices in Tacoma and Lacey.

Working with closely held companies, nonprofit organizations, and individuals in service areas of assurance, tax and consulting, Frost & Company has deep industry experience in construction, health care, professional services, non-profits, and real estate.

“The team at Frost & Company is recognized for consistently delivering superior service and creative out-of-the-box thinking,” said Scott Engelbrecht, chief geographic officer, CLA. “The team’s deep industry knowledge, valuable insight, technical skills, personal attention, and partner involvement has contributed to long-standing relationships as trusted advisers to its clients. CLA shares a very similar client promise and values, so we are excited to welcome our new colleagues and expand our footprint as the only national CPA firm in the Tacoma region.”

CLA exists to create opportunities for its clients, people, and communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. As one of the nation’s leading professional services firms, CLA serves clients of all sizes in the US and abroad, providing an uncommon depth of capabilities, developed from its passion for businesses in its communities.

“Frost & Company’s reputation and business was built by taking a big picture approach and being truly useful to our clients. CLA’s continued success, strong growth, and intentional values helps us to further deliver on this commitment by enhancing our ability to meet the needs of our clients, said David Coates, CPA, managing partner and CEO of Frost & Company, PLLC. “Whether our clients need tax, audit or advisory assistance, together we have the skills, knowledge and breadth of services to impact our clients’ business.”

CLA now has 11 locations across Washington State and more than 120 offices across the United States. The Frost & Company team joins CLA at a new office in Tacoma, while the team in Lacey will remain at their current location. Previously, Frost & Company was an independent member of BDO Alliance USA.

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, digital, audit, tax, consulting, and outsourcing services. With more than 8,500 people, nearly 130 U.S. locations, and a global vision, we promise to know you and help you. CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP) is an independent network member of CLA Global. See CLAglobal.com/disclaimer. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment