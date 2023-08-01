Textainer Group Holdings Limited Reports Second-Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer”, “the Company”, “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, today reported financial results for the second-quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Key Financial Information (in thousands except for per share and TEU amounts) and Business Highlights:

QTD Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Total lease rental income $ 192,163 $ 194,901 $ 203,232 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net $ 7,703 $ 9,548 $ 23,213 Income from operations $ 97,678 $ 100,379 $ 122,847 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,332 $ 53,626 $ 78,590 Net income attributable to common shareholders

per diluted common share $ 1.20 $ 1.22 $ 1.63 Adjusted net income (1) $ 51,332 $ 53,624 $ 78,522 Adjusted net income per diluted common share (1) $ 1.20 $ 1.22 $ 1.63 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 162,958 $ 166,985 $ 191,086 Average fleet utilization (2) 98.8 % 98.8 % 99.6 % Total fleet size at end of period (TEU) (3) 4,334,809 4,375,474 4,508,490 Owned percentage of total fleet at end of period 93.8 % 93.7 % 93.3 %

(1) Refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” set forth below.

(2) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease in CEUs (cost equivalent unit) by the total units in our fleet in CEUs, excluding CEUs that have been designated as held for sale and units manufactured for us but not yet delivered to a lessee. CEU is a unit of measurement based on the approximate cost of a container relative to the cost of a standard 20-foot dry container. These factors may differ from CEU ratios used by others in the industry.

(3) TEU refers to a twenty-foot equivalent unit, which is a unit of measurement used in the container shipping industry to compare shipping containers of various lengths to a standard 20-foot container, thus a 20-foot container is one TEU and a 40-foot container is two TEU.





Net income of $51.3 million for the second quarter, or $1.20 per diluted common share, as compared to $53.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023;

Adjusted EBITDA of $163.0 million for the second quarter, as compared to $167.0 million for the first quarter of 2023;

Second quarter average and current utilization rate of 98.8% and 98.9%, respectively;

Added $135.2 million of new containers through the first six months of 2023, virtually all assigned to long-term leases with expected on-hire dates throughout the third quarter;

Repurchased 1,148,711 common shares at an average price of $36.86 per share during the second quarter. On July 24, 2023, Textainer's board of directors authorized a further increase of $100 million to the share repurchase program. Combined with the increased authorization, the remaining available authority under the share repurchase program totaled $139 million as of the end of the second quarter;

Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a quarterly preferred cash dividend on its 7.00% Series A and its 6.25% Series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preference shares, payable on September 15, 2023, to holders of record as of September 1, 2023; and

Textainer’s board of directors approved and declared a $0.30 per common share cash dividend, payable on September 15, 2023 to holders of record as of September 1, 2023.

“We are very pleased with our second quarter results which demonstrate the stability and resilience of our long tenured lease portfolio combined with our well-structured fixed and hedged financing. For the quarter, utilization was stable at a high level of 98.8% and lease rental income remained firm at $192 million. Adjusted net income was $51 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share against $1.22 for the previous quarter,” stated Olivier Ghesquiere, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“The conditions across the overall container market remained consistent from the first quarter, with limited, new container demand and very low production volumes which we consider healthy for the industry following two years of elevated volumes. Our priority has therefore continued to focus on optimizing capital allocation and further securing our strong cash flows through continued action on operational efficiencies and lease renewals. As a result, our average lease duration remains at approximately 6 years, and we expect our utilization rate to remain elevated.”

“As we position ourselves for the return of higher cargo volumes in the second half of the year, we have observed the initial signs of higher ship loadings as well as firming ocean freight rates on major shipping routes. We have also noticed a reduction in off hires of older containers and have deployed some limited capex, mostly as a result of confirmed leases that will start generating revenue in the third quarter.”

“While we await the opportune market turn to deploy larger capex volumes, we continue to focus on long-term shareholder value creation as demonstrated by our steady increase in book value per share. In addition to de-leveraging, we continue our buyback program and have now repurchased 5.5% of our outstanding common shares over the first half of the year. We are furthermore pleased to announce that our board of directors has approved an increase of $100 million to our repurchase program, as we continue to view this program as accretive and beneficial to shareholders,” concluded Ghesquiere.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of 2023 will be held at 11:00 am Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-407-9039 (U.S. & Canada) and 1-201-689-8470 (International). The call and archived replay may also be accessed via webcast on Textainer’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.textainer.com .

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer has operated since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers with more than 4 million TEU in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 200 customers, including all of the world’s leading international shipping lines, and other lessees. Our fleet consists of standard dry freight, refrigerated intermodal containers, and dry freight specials. We also lease tank containers through our relationship with Trifleet Leasing and are a supplier of containers to the U.S. Military. Textainer is one of the largest and most reliable suppliers of new and used containers. In addition to selling older containers from our fleet, we buy older containers from our shipping line customers for trading and resale and we are one of the largest sellers of used containers. Textainer operates via a network of 14 offices and approximately 400 independent depots worldwide. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Visit www.textainer.com for additional information about Textainer.

Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical facts and may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations or estimates of future operating results or financial performance, capital expenditures, introduction of new products, regulatory compliance, plans for growth and future operations, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar terminology. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following items that could materially and negatively impact our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects: (i) As a result, our average lease duration remains at approximately 6 years, and we expect our utilization rate to remain elevated; (ii) and other risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in Textainer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see Item 3 “Key Information— Risk Factors” in Textainer’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2023.

Textainer’s views, estimates, plans and outlook as described within this document may change subsequent to the release of this press release. Textainer is under no obligation to modify or update any or all of the statements it has made herein despite any subsequent changes Textainer may make in its views, estimates, plans or outlook for the future.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (415) 658-8333

ir@textainer.com





TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Operating leases - owned fleet $ 143,484 $ 152,590 $ 288,808 $ 304,082 Operating leases - managed fleet 10,693 12,678 21,803 25,319 Finance leases and container leaseback financing receivable - owned fleet 37,986 37,964 76,453 72,549 Total lease rental income 192,163 203,232 387,064 401,950 Management fees - non-leasing 710 673 1,454 1,205 Trading container sales proceeds 4,849 5,392 8,815 13,010 Cost of trading containers sold (4,650 ) (4,945 ) (8,771 ) (11,701 ) Trading container margin 199 447 44 1,309 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net 7,703 23,213 17,251 39,126 Operating expenses: Direct container expense - owned fleet 10,399 6,779 20,442 12,298 Distribution expense to managed fleet container investors 9,507 11,302 19,432 22,475 Depreciation and amortization 70,527 72,957 142,365 145,450 General and administrative expense 12,752 13,185 25,871 24,712 Bad debt (recovery) expense, net (100 ) 60 (405 ) 537 Container lessee default expense, net 12 435 51 555 Total operating expenses 103,097 104,718 207,756 206,027 Income from operations 97,678 122,847 198,057 237,563 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (42,138 ) (37,593 ) (84,268 ) (72,902 ) Other, net 2,107 352 3,929 258 Net other expense (40,031 ) (37,241 ) (80,339 ) (72,644 ) Income before income taxes 57,647 85,606 117,718 164,919 Income tax expense (1,346 ) (2,047 ) (2,822 ) (3,686 ) Net income 56,301 83,559 114,896 161,233 Less: Dividends on preferred shares 4,969 4,969 9,938 9,938 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,332 $ 78,590 $ 104,958 $ 151,295 Net income attributable to common shareholders per share: Basic $ 1.22 $ 1.66 $ 2.47 $ 3.16 Diluted $ 1.20 $ 1.63 $ 2.42 $ 3.10 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 41,963 47,486 42,536 47,942 Diluted 42,862 48,305 43,365 48,799





TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,738 $ 164,818 Marketable securities - 1,411 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,633 and $1,582, respectively 118,931 114,805 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $191 and $252, respectively 130,681 130,913 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $48 and $62, respectively 59,519 53,652 Trading containers 6,651 4,848 Containers held for sale 40,261 31,637 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,100 16,703 Due from affiliates, net 3,040 2,758 Total current assets 520,921 521,545 Restricted cash 102,336 102,591 Containers, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,092,858 and $2,029,667, respectively 4,182,242 4,365,124 Net investment in finance leases, net of allowance of $701 and $1,027 respectively 1,624,264 1,689,123 Container leaseback financing receivable, net of allowance of $15 and $52, respectively 834,809 770,980 Derivative instruments 146,994 149,244 Deferred taxes 1,165 1,135 Other assets 22,425 13,492 Total assets $ 7,435,156 $ 7,613,234 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 21,363 $ 24,160 Container contracts payable 72,618 6,648 Other liabilities 5,667 5,060 Due to container investors, net 14,879 16,132 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $7,607 and $7,938, respectively 392,720 377,898 Total current liabilities 507,247 429,898 Debt, net of unamortized costs of $22,619 and $26,946, respectively 4,872,129 5,127,021 Derivative instruments 475 — Income tax payable 13,889 13,196 Deferred taxes 16,055 13,105 Other liabilities 31,578 33,725 Total liabilities 5,441,373 5,616,945 Equity: Textainer Group Holdings Limited shareholders' equity: Cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred shares, $0.01 par value, $25,000 liquidation preference

per share. Authorized 10,000,000 shares; 12,000 shares issued and outstanding (equivalent

to 12,000,000 depositary shares at $25.00 liquidation preference per depositary share) 300,000 300,000 Common shares, $0.01 par value. Authorized 140,000,000 shares; 60,060,224 shares issued

and 41,336,704 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023; 59,943,282 shares issued and 43,634,655 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2022 601 599 Treasury shares, at cost, 18,723,520 and 16,308,627 shares, respectively (421,656 ) (337,551 ) Additional paid-in capital 447,886 442,154 Accumulated other comprehensive income 144,665 147,350 Retained earnings 1,522,287 1,443,737 Total shareholders’ equity 1,993,783 1,996,289 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,435,156 $ 7,613,234





TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(All currency expressed in United States dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 114,896 $ 161,233 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 142,365 145,450 Bad debt (recovery) expense, net (405 ) 537 Container write-off from lessee default, net — 241 Amortization of unamortized debt issuance costs and accretion

of bond discounts 4,659 5,206 Gain on sale of owned fleet containers, net (17,251 ) (39,126 ) Share-based compensation expense 4,551 3,498 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 59,975 107,190 Total adjustments 193,894 222,996 Net cash provided by operating activities 308,790 384,229 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of containers (32,015 ) (254,963 ) Payment on container leaseback financing receivable (37,193 ) (468,252 ) Proceeds from sale of containers 85,402 91,292 Receipt of principal payments on container leaseback financing receivable 27,062 30,098 Other 3 (2,119 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 43,259 (603,944 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt 57,000 844,650 Payments on debt (301,729 ) (483,313 ) Principal repayments on container leaseback financing liability, net (410 ) (398 ) Purchase of treasury shares (84,105 ) (81,603 ) Issuance of common shares upon exercise of share options 1,183 3,979 Dividends paid on common shares (25,398 ) (23,858 ) Dividends paid on preferred shares (9,938 ) (9,938 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (363,397 ) 249,519 Effect of exchange rate changes 13 (236 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,335 ) 29,568 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 267,409 282,572 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of the period $ 256,074 $ 312,140 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 79,020 $ 66,344 Income taxes paid $ 239 $ 140 Receipt of payments on finance leases, net of income earned $ 67,562 $ 95,712 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing activities: Increase in accrued container purchases $ 65,970 $ 3,604 Containers placed in finance leases $ 1,225 $ 169,620





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Textainer’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted common share, adjusted EBITDA, headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common share.

Management believes that adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted common share are useful in evaluating Textainer’s operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders excluding unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities and the related impacts on income taxes. Management considers adjusted EBITDA a widely used industry measure and useful in evaluating Textainer’s ability to fund growth and service long-term debt and other fixed obligations. Headline earnings is reported as a requirement of Textainer’s listing on the JSE. Headline earnings and headline earnings per basic and diluted common shares are calculated from net income which has been determined based on GAAP.

Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and are presented solely as supplemental disclosures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be relied upon in isolation, or as a substitute to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

They do not reflect cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

Although depreciation expense and container impairment are a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may be replaced in the future, and neither adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income or adjusted net income per diluted common share reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

They are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows; and

Other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.





Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) except per share amounts) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted net income: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,332 $ 53,626 $ 78,590 $ 104,958 $ 151,295 Adjustments: Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities, net — (3 ) (85 ) (3 ) 122 Impact of reconciling items on income tax — 1 17 1 (26 ) Adjusted net income $ 51,332 $ 53,624 $ 78,522 $ 104,956 $ 151,391 Adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 1.20 $ 1.22 $ 1.63 $ 2.42 $ 3.10





Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 51,332 $ 53,626 $ 78,590 $ 104,958 $ 151,295 Adjustments: Interest income (2,385 ) (2,082 ) (257 ) (4,467 ) (293 ) Interest expense 42,138 42,130 37,593 84,268 72,902 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities, net — (3 ) (85 ) (3 ) 122 Income tax expense 1,346 1,476 2,047 2,822 3,686 Depreciation and amortization 70,527 71,838 72,957 142,365 145,450 Container write-off from lessee default, net — 241 — 241 Adjusted EBITDA $ 162,958 $ 166,985 $ 191,086 $ 329,943 $ 373,403



