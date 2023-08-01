3DX Industries Pursues Partnerships With Fortune 500 and Technology Focused Companies

SEATTLE, WA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, announces it is submitting formal partnership requests to leaders in the technology sector.

3DX Industries is pursuing partnerships with prominent tech giants, including Apple, Amazon, Alphabet (Google), Meta (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Through our advanced additive manufacturing expertise, we aim to collaborate with these industry leaders in elevating their technological offerings.

With recent news indicating Apple's interest in 3D printed parts for their forthcoming Apple Watch Ultra 2, we are excited about pursuing a potential collaboration with Apple to create groundbreaking innovations. This opportunity further emphasizes 3DX Industries' commitment to driving technological advancements and delivering cutting-edge solutions for our esteemed partners.

As we continue our pursuit of strategic partnerships, we are poised to contribute significantly to shaping the future of technology manufacturing, providing unparalleled quality and precision-engineered components that meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Roger Janssen, CEO and President of 3DX Industries, commented, “We take pride in the work we do at 3DX and crafting parts for large industry titans is a testament to the work we are doing. We always ensure the highest quality of standards and efficiency for our clients. We continue to seek out active partnerships in each space as we hold the knowledge and have the proof of work to back it up. We are excited to see what develops over the coming months.”

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCM: DDDX) is a leading manufacturer specializing in additive and subtractive manufacturing capabilities. The company is committed to pioneering innovative solutions and driving advancements in the manufacturing industry. Through strategic partnerships, extensive research and development, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction, 3DX Industries is poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deliver sustainable growth.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

