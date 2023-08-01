Bioskills of the North East (BONE) Launches in Northeast U.S.

FALL RIVER, Mass., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioskills of the North East (BONE) today announced that it has launched a fully equipped training center in the Northeastern U.S. to serve the testing, training and skills enhancement needs of medical device companies and surgical teams in the region. The Company’s new name reflects BONE’s significant transformation into a leading facilitator of healthcare innovation and advancement as well as its increased medical and surgical education training options.

“Medical device companies and surgical teams have a lot riding on research and development or skills training,” said Richard Mateus, CEO of BONE. “Their success depends on the quality and safety of their products and the skills of their teams. Our expanded training options reflect our commitment to helping clients maximize revenue and ensure the implementation of best practices in our surgical suite as a specialized and supportive facility partner.”

Bioskills of the North East helps plan and oversee events of all sizes, combining outstanding service, cutting edge technology and tools and extensive lab capabilities for a unique and unmatched educational experience in its specialized lab and event space. The highly secure, multipurpose center features multiple state-of-the-art lab spaces and a fully trained and supportive staff.

“Setting up a bioskills testing or surgical skills training event can be challenging for any organization,” said Victor Machado, Executive Director of Operations at BONE. “The BONE team is proud to deliver a hands-on experience at our fully equipped specialty laboratories to assist with FDA testing compliance, a private OR suite, livestreaming capabilities, and more to ensure test accuracy, reliability and reproducibility for faster time-to-market.”

BONE’s fully equipped, 20,000 sq. ft. bioskills training center features 24 surgical stations, a flexible dining space, configurable meeting rooms, a spacious lounge area and coffee station and many more amenities to suit any type of gathering including networking events, lectures and catered functions. The team at BONE is able to source, procure and store biological specimens and the facility features global A/V capabilities for recording and broadcasting remote meetings.

In addition to its bioskills training, BONE lab space is ideal for small group active scenario- or skills-based training opportunities for healthcare, education and public safety professionals in a fully equipped, technologically advanced medical simulation center. The company also underscores its commitment to the local communities with specialized education designed for Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and nursing personnel, providing training that will result in the best possible patient care and outcomes.

BONE is now open and accepting clients at their advanced medical education facility. For more information or to set up a visit, please go to this link.

ABOUT BIOSKILLS OF THE NORTH EAST

Bioskills of the North East (BONE) was created in response to the growing regional need for medical device testing and training facilities. The 20,000 sq. ft. Center for Medical Innovation features specialized lab space equipped with state-of-the-art technologies, access to a diverse selection of biospecimens and a host of value-added services. It's all supported by a highly trained and responsive staff that anticipates your needs to maximize your experience, convenience, and results. Bioskills of the North East serves medical device companies, surgeons, healthcare professionals, higher education, medical institutions and other learners in the New England region. For more information, visit www.bioskillsne.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vivian Slater, Echo Media Group

vivian@echomediateam.com