Sysco Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Sales, Operating Income and Cash Flow

HOUSTON, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) (“Sysco” or the “company”) today announced financial results for its 13-week fourth fiscal quarter and its fiscal year ended July 1, 2023.



Key financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 include:

Sales increased 4.1% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

U.S. Foodservice volume increased 2.3% versus the same period in fiscal year 2022;

Gross profit increased 7.0% to $3.7 billion, as compared to the same period last year;

Operating income increased 26.5% to $969.4 million, and adjusted 1 operating income increased 16.9% to $1.0 billion, in each case as compared to the same period last year; Sysco delivered the highest Q4 adjusted 1 operating income on record, which was 25.0% higher than the same period in fiscal year 2019;

; EPS 3 increased 45.5% to $1.44 and adjusted 1 EPS increased 16.5% to $1.34, in each case as compared to the same period last year; and

“Sysco delivered another quarter of solid sales, volume and market share gains. Our actions to improve efficiency continued in the fourth quarter with sequential improvements in supply chain productivity and additional cost outs, delivering meaningful operating expense leverage. We further advanced our competitive advantages as the global leader in food service distribution through advancements with our Recipe for Growth strategy. For the quarter and for the year, the Sysco team delivered another record period of operating income. Sysco’s strong profitability, size and scale advantages, and balance sheet health position our company for growth to continue into fiscal 2024 and beyond,” said Kevin Hourican, Sysco’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our strong finish to the year, included record performance in the quarter and full year, further illustrating the resilience of Sysco and reinforces our Recipe for Growth strategy is yielding dividends. Our solid financial results included top-line and bottom-line growth, record free cash flow for the year, and achievement of our target net debt ratio, which improved to 2.5 times. Improved productivity drove operating expense leverage, resulting in strong bottom-line margin expansion. Looking ahead, we plan to drive continued productivity gains. Adding to our track record of balanced capital allocation, we rewarded our shareholders by returning approximately $1.5 billion of cash during the year,” said Kenny Cheung, Sysco’s Chief Financial Officer.

Key financial results for fiscal year 2023 include:

Sales increased 11.2% versus fiscal year 2022;

U.S. Foodservice volume increased 5.2% versus fiscal year 2022;

Gross profit increased 13.3% to $14.0 billion, as compared to the prior year;

Operating income increased 29.5% to $3.0 billion, and adjusted operating income increased 21.7% to $3.2 billion, in each case as compared to the prior year; Sysco delivered the highest full year adjusted 1 operating income on record, which was 17.3% higher than the prior peak;

operating income on record, which was 17.3% higher than the prior peak; EBITDA increased 14.1% to $3.6 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 15.6% to $3.8 billion, in each case as compared to the prior year;

EPS increased 31.4% to $3.47 and adjusted 1 EPS increased 23.4% to $4.01, in each case as compared to the prior year;

EPS increased 23.4% to $4.01, in each case as compared to the prior year; Cash flow from operations increased 60.1% to $2.9 billion and free cash flow increased 79.0% to $2.1 billion as compared to the same period last year; and

Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA4 improved to 2.5 times, achieving our target ratio; we returned approximately $1.5 billion of capital to shareholders via $500.1 million of share repurchases and $996.0 million of dividends.

1 Adjusted financial results, including adjusted operating expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted other expense (income), adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted EBITDA, are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, which primarily include acquisition-related costs, restructuring costs, transformational project costs, adjustments to our bad debt reserve specific to aged receivables existing prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and adjustments to a product return allowance related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Specific to adjusted EPS, this year’s Certain Items include a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and a gain on a litigation financing agreement. Last year’s Certain Items include the impact of a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

2 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.

3 Earnings per share (EPS) are shown on a diluted basis, unless otherwise specified.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for the fourth quarter were $19.7 billion, an increase of 4.1% compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 7.0% to $3.7 billion, and gross margin increased 51 basis points to 18.7%, compared in each case to the same period last year. Product cost inflation was 2.1% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the frozen and canned and dry categories. The increase in gross profit for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher volumes, as well as continued progress with effective management of product cost inflation and our partnership growth management initiative.

Operating expenses increased $38.0 million, or 1.4%, compared to the same period last year, driven by increased volumes and cost inflation, partially offset by improved productivity. Adjusted operating expenses increased $49.2 million, or 1.9%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income was $969.4 million, an increase of $202.9 million, or 26.5%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income was $1.0 billion, an increase of $148.0 million compared to the same period last year.

Other income was $124.2 million, driven by benefits from a legacy litigation financing agreement. Adjusted other income, net was $3.3 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, compared to the same period last year, primarily due to increased pension expenses.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

The U.S. Foodservice Operations segment generated sales growth, continued share gains and improved profitability.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $13.7 billion, an increase of 2.5% compared to the same period last year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 0.8% for the fourth quarter, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 2.3%, in each case as compared to the same period last year.

Gross profit increased 4.1% to $2.7 billion, and gross margin increased 30 basis points to 19.7%, compared in each case to the same period last year.

Operating expenses increased $12.3 million, or 0.7%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $8.8 million, or 0.5%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income increased 9.8% to $1.0 billion, an increase of $93.8 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased 10.1% to $1.1 billion, an increase of $97.3 million compared to the same period last year.

International Foodservice Operations

The International Foodservice Operations segment delivered meaningful growth, with strong double-digit sales growth and significantly higher profit growth.

Sales for the fourth quarter were $3.6 billion, an increase of 12.2% compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for the fourth quarter were $3.7 billion, an increase of 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 1.4% and total Sysco sales by 0.2% during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 11.1% to $724.4 million, and gross margin decreased 19 basis points to 19.9%, compared in each case to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 11.9% to $729.3 million. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 0.8% and total Sysco gross profit by 0.1% during the quarter.

Operating expenses decreased $1.5 million, or 0.3%, compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $19.4 million, or 3.5%, compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $22.7 million, or 4.1%, compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expenses by 0.6% and total Sysco operating expenses by 0.1% during the quarter.

Operating income was $120.5 million, an improvement of $74.1 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted operating income increased 58.0% to $144.9 million compared to the same period last year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $146.5 million, an increase of $54.8 million compared to the same period last year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $1.6 million and total Sysco operating income by $2.5 million during the quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Total Sysco

Sales for fiscal year 2023 were $76.3 billion, an increase of 11.2% compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 13.3% to $14.0 billion, and gross margin increased 33 basis points to 18.3%, compared in each case to the prior year. The increase in gross profit for the year was primarily driven by higher volumes and high rates of inflation that were effectively managed. Product cost inflation was 6.1% at the total enterprise level, as measured by the estimated change in Sysco’s product costs, primarily in the dairy, frozen, and canned and dry categories.

Operating expenses increased $942.4 million, or 9.4%, compared to the prior year, driven by increased volumes and cost pressures from the operating environment. Adjusted operating expenses increased $986.6 million, or 10.1%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income was $3.0 billion, an increase of $692.0 million, or 29.5%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $3.2 billion, an increase of $572.0 million, or 21.7%, compared to the prior year.

U.S. Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2023 were $53.7 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared to the prior year. Local case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 3.3% for fiscal year 2023, while total case volume within U.S. Foodservice grew 5.2%, in each case as compared to the prior year.

Gross profit increased 12.6% to $10.4 billion, and gross margin increased 35 basis points to 19.3%, compared in each case to the prior year.

Operating expenses increased $757.0 million, or 12.6%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $730.9 million, or 12.2%, compared to the prior year.

Operating income increased 12.8% to $3.6 billion compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased 13.5% to $3.6 billion compared to the prior year.

International Foodservice Operations

Sales for fiscal year 2023 were $13.6 billion, an increase 15.0% compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, sales for fiscal year 2023 were $14.5 billion, an increase of 22.6% compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations sales by 7.6% and total Sysco sales by 1.3% during the year.

Gross profit increased 11.1% to $2.6 billion, and gross margin decreased 69 basis points to 19.5%, compared in each case to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, gross profit increased 18.8% to $2.8 billion, as compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations gross profit by 7.7% and total Sysco gross profit by 1.5% during the year.

Operating expenses increased $50.4 million, or 2.2%, compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating expenses increased $94.6 million, or 4.4%, compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating expenses increased $260.9 million, or 12.1%, compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating expense by 7.7% and total Sysco operating expense by 1.9% during the year.

Operating income was $313.4 million, an improvement of $213.4 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income increased 74.0% to $397.7 million compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis5, adjusted operating income was $414.2 million, an increase of $185.6 million compared to the prior year. Foreign exchange rates decreased both International Foodservice Operations operating income by $16.4 million and total Sysco operating income by $5.9 million during the year.

5 Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. These adjusted measures are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest corresponding GAAP financial measure are included at the end of this release.





Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Spending

As of the end of the quarter, the company had a cash balance of $745.2 million.

During the year, Sysco returned $1.5 billion to shareholders via $500.1 million of share repurchases and $996.0 million of dividends.

Cash flow from operations was $2.9 billion for the fiscal year, which was an increase of $1.1 billion over the prior year period.

Capital expenditures, net of proceeds from sales of plant and equipment, for fiscal year 2023 were $751.2 million.

Free cash flow6 for fiscal year 2023 was $2.1 billion, which was an increase of $933.8 million over the prior year period, driven by positive change in working capital.

6 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Reconciliations for all non-GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release.





Conference Call & Webcast

Sysco will host a conference call to review the company’s fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. A live webcast of the call, accompanying slide presentation and a copy of this news release will be available online at investors.sysco.com.

Key Highlights: 13-Week Period Ended 52-Week Period Ended Financial Comparison: July 1, 2023 Change July 1, 2023 Change GAAP: Sales $19.7 billion 4.1% $76.3 billion 11.2% Gross profit $3.7 billion 7.0% $14.0 billion 13.3% Gross Margin 18.7% 51 bps 18.3% 33 bps Operating expenses $2.7 billion 1.4% $10.9 billion 9.4% Operating Income $969.4 million 26.5% $3.0 billion 29.5% Operating Margin 4.9% 87 bps 4.0% 56 bps Net Earnings $733.7 million 43.9% $1.8 billion 30.3% Diluted Earnings Per Share $1.44 45.5% $3.47 31.4% Non-GAAP (1): Gross profit $3.7 billion 5.7% $14.0 billion 12.6% Gross Margin 18.7% 28 bps 18.3% 22 bps Operating Expenses $2.7 billion 1.9% $10.7 billion 10.1% Operating Income $1.0 billion 16.9% $3.2 billion 21.7% Operating Margin 5.2% 57 bps 4.2% 37 bps EBITDA $1.3 billion 33.2% $3.6 billion 14.1% Adjusted EBITDA $1.2 billion 14.4% $3.8 billion 15.6% Net Earnings $683.2 million 16.1% $2.0 billion 22.2% Diluted Earnings Per Share (2) $1.34 16.5% $4.01 23.4% Case Growth: U.S. Foodservice 2.3% 5.2% Local 0.8% 3.3% Sysco Brand Sales as a % of Cases: U.S. Broadline 37.2% 11 bps 37.0% 36 bps Local 47.3% 64 bps 46.8% 118 bps Note: (1) Reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures are included at the end of this release. (2) Individual components in the table above may not sum to the totals due to the rounding. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release or in our earnings call for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 that look forward in time or that express management’s beliefs, expectations or hopes are forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements reflect the views of management at the time such statements are made and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. These statements include statements concerning: the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and any expectations we may have with respect thereto; our expectations regarding future improvements in productivity; our belief that improvements in our organizational capabilities will deliver compelling outcomes in future periods; our expectations regarding improvements in international volume; our expectations that our transformational agenda will drive long-term growth; our expectations regarding the continuation of an inflationary environment; our expectations regarding improvements in the efficiency of our supply chain; our expectations regarding the impact of our Recipe for Growth strategy and the pace of progress in implementing the initiatives under that strategy; our expectations regarding Sysco’s ability to outperform the market in future periods; our expectations that our strategic priorities will enable us to grow faster than the market; our expectations regarding our efforts to reduce overtime rates and the incremental investments in hiring; our expectations regarding the expansion of our driver academy and our belief that the academy will enable us to provide upward career path mobility for our warehouse colleagues and improve colleague retention; our expectations regarding the benefits of the six-day delivery and last mile distribution models; our plans to improve the capabilities of our sales team; our expectations regarding the impact of our growth initiatives and their ability to enable Sysco to consistently outperform the market; our expectations to exceed our growth target by the end of fiscal 2024; our ability to deliver against our strategic priorities; economic trends in the United States and abroad; our belief that there is further opportunity for profit in the future; our future growth, including growth in sales and earnings per share; the pace of implementation of our business transformation initiatives; our expectations regarding our balanced approach to capital allocation and rewarding our shareholders; our plans to improve colleague retention, training and productivity; our belief that our Recipe for Growth transformation is creating capabilities that will help us profitably grow for the long term; our expectations regarding our long-term financial outlook; our expectations of the effects labor harmony will have on sales and case volume, as well as mitigation expenses; our expectations for customer acquisition in the local/street space; our expectations regarding the effectiveness of our Global Support Center expense control measures; and our expectations regarding the growth and resilience of our food away from home market.

It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements based on numerous factors, including those outside of Sysco’s control. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended July 2, 2022, as filed with the SEC, and our subsequent filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

About Sysco



Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 72,000 colleagues, the company operates 334 distribution facilities worldwide and serves approximately 725,000 customer locations. For fiscal year 2023 that ended July 1, 2023, the company generated sales of more than $76 billion. Information about our Sustainability program, including Sysco’s 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report, can be found at www.sysco.com.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoFoods. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) Quarter Ended Year Ended Jul. 1, 2023 Jul. 2, 2022 Jul. 1, 2023 Jul. 2, 2022 Sales $ 19,728,216 $ 18,957,258 $ 76,324,675 $ 68,636,146 Cost of sales 16,043,050 15,512,986 62,369,678 56,315,622 Gross profit 3,685,166 3,444,272 13,954,997 12,320,524 Operating expenses 2,715,769 2,677,802 10,916,448 9,974,024 Operating income 969,397 766,470 3,038,549 2,346,500 Interest expense 135,629 128,512 526,752 623,643 Other expense (income), net (1) (124,172 ) (3,921 ) 226,442 (23,916 ) Earnings before income taxes 957,940 641,879 2,285,355 1,746,773 Income taxes 224,204 131,890 515,231 388,005 Net earnings $ 733,736 $ 509,989 $ 1,770,124 $ 1,358,768 Net earnings: Basic earnings per share $ 1.45 $ 1.00 $ 3.49 $ 2.66 Diluted earnings per share 1.44 0.99 3.47 2.64 Average shares outstanding 506,546,404 510,593,953 507,362,913 510,630,645 Diluted shares outstanding 508,507,679 513,426,966 509,719,756 514,005,827





(1) Sysco’s second quarter of fiscal 2023 included a charge for $315.4 million in other expense related to pension settlement charges. Sysco’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 included $122.0 million in other income related to a legacy litigation financing agreement. Gains and losses related to the disposition of fixed assets have been recognized within operating expenses. Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to this presentation.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except for Share Data) Jul. 1, 2023 Jul. 2, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,201 $ 867,086 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $45,599 and $70,790 5,091,970 4,838,912 Inventories 4,480,812 4,437,498 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 284,566 303,789 Income tax receivable 5,815 35,934 Total current assets 10,608,364 10,483,219 Plant and equipment at cost, less accumulated depreciation 4,915,049 4,456,420 Other long-term assets Goodwill 4,645,754 4,542,315 Intangibles, less amortization 859,530 952,683 Deferred income taxes 420,450 377,604 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 731,766 723,297 Other assets 640,232 550,150 Total other long-term assets 7,297,732 7,146,049 Total assets $ 22,821,145 $ 22,085,688 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,025,757 $ 5,752,958 Accrued expenses 2,251,181 2,270,753 Accrued income taxes 101,894 40,042 Current operating lease liabilities 99,051 105,690 Current maturities of long-term debt 62,550 580,611 Total current liabilities 8,540,433 8,750,054 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 10,347,997 10,066,931 Deferred income taxes 302,904 250,171 Long-term operating lease liabilities 656,269 636,417 Other long-term liabilities 931,708 967,907 Total long-term liabilities 12,238,878 11,921,426 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interest 33,212 31,948 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 1,500,000 shares, issued none — — Common stock, par value $1 per share Authorized 2,000,000,000 shares, issued 765,174,900 shares 765,175 765,175 Paid-in capital 1,814,681 1,766,305 Retained earnings 11,310,664 10,539,722 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,252,590 ) (1,482,054 ) Treasury stock at cost, 260,062,834 and 256,531,543 shares (10,629,308 ) (10,206,888 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,008,622 1,382,260 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 22,821,145 $ 22,085,688





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In Thousands) Year Ended Jul. 1, 2023 Jul. 2, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 1,770,124 $ 1,358,768 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash provided by operating activities: Pension settlement charge 315,354 — Share-based compensation expense 95,660 122,315 Depreciation and amortization 775,604 772,881 Operating lease asset amortization 113,073 108,052 Amortization of debt issuance and other debt-related costs 20,007 22,305 Deferred income taxes (16,434 ) (64,454 ) Provision for losses (gains) on receivables 35,655 (15,494 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 Other non-cash items (6,907 ) (12,692 ) Additional changes in certain assets and liabilities, net of effect of businesses acquired: Increase in receivables (270,639 ) (971,170 ) Increase in inventories (22,219 ) (708,610 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,147 4,805 Increase in accounts payable 195,607 810,451 Increase in accrued expenses 22,368 423,429 Decrease in operating lease liabilities (133,754 ) (125,741 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued income taxes 91,971 (9,775 ) Decrease (increase) in other assets 5,565 (1,082 ) Decrease in other long-term liabilities (125,580 ) (38,305 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,867,602 1,791,286 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to plant and equipment (793,325 ) (632,802 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 42,147 24,144 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (37,384 ) (1,281,137 ) Purchase of marketable securities (16,191 ) (19,318 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 11,641 16,648 Other investing activities (1) 8,499 14,259 Net cash used for investing activities (784,613 ) (1,878,206 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Other debt borrowings including senior notes 248,977 1,248,207 Other debt repayments including senior notes (829,828 ) (494,585 ) Redemption premiums and repayments for senior notes — (1,395,668 ) Cash received from termination of interest rate swap agreements — 23,127 Proceeds from stock option exercises 79,171 128,167 Stock repurchases (500,093 ) (499,825 ) Dividends paid (995,985 ) (958,937 ) Other financing activities (2) (58,218 ) (37,384 ) Net cash used for financing activities (2,055,976 ) (1,986,898 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,643 (31,906 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 34,656 (2,105,724 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 931,376 3,037,100 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 966,032 $ 931,376 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 510,730 $ 498,349 Income taxes, net of refunds 444,399 450,148





(1) Change primarily includes proceeds from the settlement of corporate-owned life insurance policies. (2) Change includes cash paid for shares withheld to cover taxes, settlement of interest rate hedges and other financing activities.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

The discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, that we believe provide important perspective with respect to underlying business trends. Other than free cash flow, any non-GAAP financial measures will be denoted as adjusted measures to remove the impact of restructuring and transformational project costs consisting of: (1) restructuring charges, (2) expenses associated with our various transformation initiatives and (3) severance charges; acquisition-related costs consisting of: (a) intangible amortization expense and (b) acquisition costs and due diligence costs related to our acquisitions; and the reduction of bad debt expense previously recognized in fiscal 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the collectability of our pre-pandemic trade receivable balances. Our results for fiscal 2023 were also impacted by adjustments to a product return allowance pertaining to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory, a pension settlement charge that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer, and a litigation financing agreement. Our results for fiscal 2022 were also impacted by a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory, losses on the extinguishment of long-term debt and an increase in reserves for uncertain tax positions.

The results of our operations can be impacted due to changes in exchange rates applicable in converting local currencies to U.S. dollars. We measure our results on a constant currency basis. Constant currency operating results are calculated by translating current-period local currency operating results with the currency exchange rates used to translate the financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

Management believes that adjusting its operating expenses, operating income, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to remove these Certain Items and presenting its results on a constant currency basis, provides an important perspective with respect to our underlying business trends and results and provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that (1) is indicative of the performance of the company’s underlying operations and (2) facilitates comparisons on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco has a history of growth through acquisitions and excludes from its non-GAAP financial measures the impact of acquisition-related intangible amortization, acquisition costs and due-diligence costs for those acquisitions. We believe this approach significantly enhances the comparability of Sysco’s results for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of sales, operating expenses, operating income, other (income) expense, net earnings and diluted earnings per share to adjusted results for these measures for the periods presented. Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change Sales (GAAP) $ 19,728,216 $ 18,957,258 $ 770,958 4.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 47,538 — 47,538 0.2 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 19,775,754 $ 18,957,258 $ 818,496 4.3 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 16,043,050 $ 15,512,986 $ 530,064 3.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — (43,673 ) 43,673 0.3 Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 16,043,050 $ 15,469,313 $ 573,737 3.7 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 3,685,166 $ 3,444,272 $ 240,894 7.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 43,673 (43,673 ) (1.3 ) Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3,685,166 3,487,945 197,221 5.7 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 6,070 — 6,070 0.1 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,691,236 $ 3,487,945 $ 203,291 5.8 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.68 % 18.17 % 51 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 0.23 -23 bps Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.68 18.40 28 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) (0.01 ) — -1 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.67 % 18.40 % 27 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,715,769 $ 2,677,802 $ 37,967 1.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (24,678 ) (37,417 ) 12,739 34.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (28,470 ) (35,724 ) 7,254 20.3 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) — 8,783 (8,783 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,662,621 2,613,444 49,177 1.9 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 3,596 — 3,596 0.1 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,666,217 $ 2,613,444 $ 52,773 2.0 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 13.77 % 14.13 % -36 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.27 ) (0.34 ) 7 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 13.50 % 13.79 % -29 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 969,397 $ 766,470 $ 202,927 26.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 43,673 (43,673 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 24,678 37,417 (12,739 ) (34.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 28,470 35,724 (7,254 ) (20.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) — (8,783 ) 8,783 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 1,022,545 874,501 148,044 16.9 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 2,474 — 2,474 0.3 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 1,025,019 $ 874,501 $ 150,518 17.2 % Operating margin (GAAP) 4.91 % 4.04 % 87 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 5.18 % 4.61 % 57 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 135,629 $ 128,512 $ 7,117 5.5 % Other income (GAAP) $ (124,172 ) $ (3,921 ) $ (120,251 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses 120,867 — 120,867 NM Other income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (3,305 ) $ (3,921 ) $ 616 15.7 % Net earnings (GAAP) $ 733,736 $ 509,989 $ 223,747 43.9 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 43,673 (43,673 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 24,678 37,417 (12,739 ) (34.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 28,470 35,724 (7,254 ) (20.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) — (8,783 ) 8,783 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (120,867 ) — (120,867 ) NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — (11,452 ) 11,452 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (6,265 ) (10,082 ) 3,817 37.9 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (7,227 ) (9,847 ) 2,620 26.6 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (6) — 2,383 (2,383 ) NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (6) — (699 ) 699 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 30,683 — 30,683 NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 683,208 $ 588,323 $ 94,885 16.1 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.44 $ 0.99 $ 0.45 45.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 0.09 (0.09 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.05 0.07 (0.02 ) (28.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.06 0.07 (0.01 ) (14.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) — (0.02 ) 0.02 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (0.24 ) — (0.24 ) NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — (0.02 ) 0.02 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 50.0 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (6) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) 0.01 50.0 Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 0.06 — 0.06 NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (7) $ 1.34 $ 1.15 $ 0.19 16.5 % Diluted shares outstanding 508,507,679 513,426,966





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $8 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $17 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $29 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $8 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (4) Fiscal 2023 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $1 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $31 million of intangible amortization expense and $5 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (5) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items are calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (7) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change Sales (GAAP) $ 19,728,216 $ 15,474,862 $ 4,253,354 27.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,685,166 2,979,192 705,974 23.7 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.68 % 19.25 % -57 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,715,769 $ 2,258,458 $ 457,311 20.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) (24,678 ) (77,753 ) 53,075 68.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) (28,470 ) (19,789 ) (8,681 ) (43.9 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,662,621 $ 2,160,916 $ 501,705 23.2 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 969,397 $ 720,734 $ 248,663 34.5 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (1) 24,678 77,753 (53,075 ) (68.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (2) 28,470 19,789 8,681 43.9 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,022,545 $ 818,276 $ 204,269 25.0 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 includes $8 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $17 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $37 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy and $41 million related to severance, restructuring and integration charges. (2) Fiscal 2023 includes $27 million of intangible amortization expense and $1 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $19 million related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change Sales (GAAP) $ 76,324,675 $ 68,636,146 $ 7,688,529 11.2 % Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 910,290 — 910,290 1.3 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 77,234,965 $ 68,636,146 $ 8,598,819 12.5 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 62,369,678 $ 56,315,622 $ 6,054,056 10.8 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) 2,571 (73,224 ) 75,795 0.1 Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 62,372,249 $ 56,242,398 $ 6,129,851 10.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 13,954,997 $ 12,320,524 $ 1,634,473 13.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) (0.7 ) Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 13,952,426 12,393,748 1,558,678 12.6 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 188,796 — 188,796 1.5 Comparable gross profit adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 14,141,222 $ 12,393,748 $ 1,747,474 14.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.28 % 17.95 % 33 bps Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) — 0.11 -11 bps Gross margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 18.28 18.06 22 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 0.03 — 3 bps Comparable gross margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 18.31 % 18.06 % 25 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 10,916,448 $ 9,974,024 $ 942,424 9.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) (62,965 ) (107,475 ) 44,510 41.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) (115,889 ) (139,173 ) 23,284 16.7 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) 4,425 27,999 (23,574 ) (84.2 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 10,742,019 9,755,375 986,644 10.1 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 182,873 — 182,873 1.9 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 10,924,892 $ 9,755,375 $ 1,169,517 12.0 % Operating expense as a percentage of sales (GAAP) 14.30 % 14.53 % -23 bps Impact of certain item adjustments (0.23 ) (0.32 ) 9 bps Adjusted operating expense as a percentage of sales (Non-GAAP) 14.07 % 14.21 % -14 bps Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,038,549 $ 2,346,500 $ 692,049 29.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 62,965 107,475 (44,510 ) (41.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 115,889 139,173 (23,284 ) (16.7 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (4,425 ) (27,999 ) 23,574 84.2 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 3,210,407 2,638,373 572,034 21.7 Impact of currency fluctuations (1) 5,923 — 5,923 0.2 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,216,330 $ 2,638,373 $ 577,957 21.9 % Operating margin (GAAP) 3.98 % 3.42 % 56 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 4.21 % 3.84 % 37 bps Operating margin adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 4.16 % 3.83 % 33 bps Interest expense (GAAP) $ 526,752 $ 623,643 $ (96,891 ) (15.5 )% Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — (115,603 ) 115,603 NM Interest expense adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 526,752 $ 508,040 $ 18,712 3.7 % Other expense (income) (GAAP) $ 226,442 $ (23,916 ) $ 250,358 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) (194,459 ) — (194,459 ) NM Other expense (income) adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 31,983 $ (23,916 ) $ 55,899 NM Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,770,124 $ 1,358,768 $ 411,356 30.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 62,965 107,475 (44,510 ) (41.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 115,889 139,173 (23,284 ) (16.7 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (4,425 ) (27,999 ) 23,574 84.2 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 115,603 (115,603 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 194,459 — 194,459 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7) 647 (18,902 ) 19,549 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (15,847 ) (27,743 ) 11,896 42.9 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (29,166 ) (35,926 ) 6,760 18.8 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7) 1,114 7,228 (6,114 ) (84.6 ) Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — (29,841 ) 29,841 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7) (48,941 ) — (48,941 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 12,000 (12,000 ) NM Net earnings adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,044,248 $ 1,673,060 $ 371,188 22.2 % Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 3.47 $ 2.64 $ 0.83 31.4 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (2) (0.01 ) 0.14 (0.15 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (3) 0.12 0.21 (0.09 ) (42.9 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (4) 0.23 0.27 (0.04 ) (14.8 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (5) (0.01 ) (0.05 ) 0.04 80.0 Impact of loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.22 (0.22 ) NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (6) 0.38 — 0.38 NM Tax impact of inventory valuation adjustment (7) — (0.04 ) 0.04 NM Tax impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (0.03 ) (0.05 ) 0.02 40.0 Tax impact of acquisition-related costs (7) (0.06 ) (0.07 ) 0.01 14.3 Tax impact of bad debt reserves adjustments (7) — 0.01 (0.01 ) NM Tax impact of loss on extinguishment of debt (7) — (0.06 ) 0.06 NM Tax impact of other non-routine gains and losses (7) (0.10 ) — (0.10 ) NM Impact of adjustments to uncertain tax positions — 0.02 (0.02 ) NM Diluted earnings per share adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (8) $ 4.01 $ 3.25 $ 0.76 23.4 % Diluted shares outstanding 509,719,756 514,005,827





(1) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on the current year results. (2) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $20 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $43 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2022 includes $59 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $49 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (4) Fiscal 2023 includes $105 million of intangible amortization expense and $10 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2022 includes $106 million of intangible amortization expense and $33 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. (5) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (6) Fiscal 2023 primarily includes a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and $122 million in income from a litigation financing agreement. (7) The tax impact of adjustments for Certain Items is calculated by multiplying the pretax impact of each Certain Item by the statutory rates in effect for each jurisdiction where the Certain Item was incurred. (8) Individual components of diluted earnings per share may not add up to the total presented due to rounding. Total diluted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net earnings divided by diluted shares outstanding. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items

(Dollars in Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 52-Week

Period Ended

Jun. 29, 2019 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change Sales (GAAP) $ 76,324,675 $ 60,113,922 $ 16,210,753 27.0 % Cost of sales (GAAP) $ 62,369,678 $ 48,704,935 $ 13,664,743 28.1 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) 2,571 — 2,571 — Cost of sales adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 62,372,249 $ 48,704,935 $ 13,667,314 28.1 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 13,954,997 $ 11,408,987 $ 2,546,010 22.3 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) — Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 13,952,426 $ 11,408,987 $ 2,543,439 22.3 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.28 % 18.98 % -70 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 10,916,448 $ 9,075,768 $ 1,840,680 20.3 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) (62,965 ) (325,300 ) 262,335 80.6 Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) (115,889 ) (77,832 ) (38,057 ) (48.9 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) 4,425 — 4,425 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 10,742,019 $ 8,672,636 $ 2,069,383 23.9 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,038,549 $ 2,333,219 $ 705,330 30.2 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (2,571 ) — (2,571 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 62,965 325,300 (262,335 ) (80.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 115,889 77,832 38,057 48.9 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (4,425 ) — (4,425 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,210,407 $ 2,736,351 $ 474,056 17.3 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 includes $20 million related to restructuring and severance charges and $43 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. Fiscal 2019 includes $151 million related to various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, of which $18 million relates to accelerated depreciation related to software that is being replaced, and $174 million related to severance, restructuring and integration charges in Europe, Canada and at the Global Support Center, of which $61 million relates to our France restructuring as part of our integration of Brake France and Davigel into Sysco France. (3) Fiscal 2023 includes $105 million of intangible amortization expense and $10 million in acquisition and due diligence costs. Fiscal 2019 includes $77 million related to intangible amortization expense from the Brakes Acquisition, which is included in the results of Brakes, and $1 million related to integration costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Change

in Dollars %/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,745,839 $ 13,413,281 $ 332,558 2.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 2,707,712 2,601,656 106,056 4.1 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.70 % 19.40 % 30 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 1,661,691 $ 1,649,413 $ 12,278 0.7 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (614 ) (778 ) 164 21.1 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (10,479 ) (10,825 ) 346 3.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 4,035 (4,035 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,650,598 $ 1,641,845 $ 8,753 0.5 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 1,046,021 $ 952,243 $ 93,778 9.8 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 614 778 (164 ) (21.1 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 10,479 10,825 (346 ) (3.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (4,035 ) 4,035 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,057,114 $ 959,811 $ 97,303 10.1 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 3,649,343 $ 3,251,841 $ 397,502 12.2 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 44,130 — 44,130 1.4 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 3,693,473 $ 3,251,841 $ 441,632 13.6 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 724,357 $ 651,787 $ 72,570 11.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 4,949 — 4,949 0.8 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 729,306 $ 651,787 $ 77,519 11.9 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.85 % 20.04 % -19 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) (0.10 ) — -10 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.75 % 20.04 % -29 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 603,853 $ 605,391 $ (1,538 ) (0.3 )% Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7,423 ) (27,257 ) 19,834 72.8 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (16,977 ) (22,790 ) 5,813 25.5 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 4,748 (4,748 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 579,453 560,092 19,361 3.5 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 3,351 — 3,351 0.6 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 582,804 $ 560,092 $ 22,712 4.1 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 120,504 $ 46,396 $ 74,108 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 7,423 27,257 (19,834 ) (72.8 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 16,977 22,790 (5,813 ) (25.5 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (4,748 ) 4,748 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 144,904 91,695 53,209 58.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 1,598 — 1,598 1.8 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 146,502 $ 91,695 $ 54,807 59.8 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 2,004,060 $ 1,975,631 $ 28,429 1.4 % Gross profit (GAAP) 160,677 153,926 6,751 4.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 8.02 % 7.79 % 23 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 141,866 $ 152,674 $ (10,808 ) (7.1 )% Operating income (GAAP) 18,811 1,252 17,559 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 328,974 $ 316,505 $ 12,469 3.9 % Gross profit (GAAP) 88,715 78,898 9,817 12.4 % Gross margin (GAAP) 26.97 % 24.93 % 204 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 65,093 $ 64,158 $ 935 1.5 % Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 23,622 14,740 8,882 60.3 % GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross profit (loss) (GAAP) $ 3,705 $ (41,995 ) $ 45,700 NM Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — 43,673 (43,673 ) NM Gross profit adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,705 $ 1,678 $ 2,027 NM Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 243,266 $ 206,166 $ 37,100 18.0 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (16,641 ) (9,382 ) (7,259 ) (77.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (1,014 ) (2,109 ) 1,095 51.9 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 225,611 $ 194,675 $ 30,936 15.9 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (239,561 ) $ (248,161 ) $ 8,600 3.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — 43,673 (43,673 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 16,641 9,382 7,259 77.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 1,014 2,109 (1,095 ) (51.9 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (221,906 ) $ (192,997 ) $ (28,909 ) (15.0 )% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 19,728,216 $ 18,957,258 $ 770,958 4.1 % Gross profit (GAAP) 3,685,166 3,444,272 240,894 7.0 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.68 % 18.17 % 51 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,715,769 $ 2,677,802 $ 37,967 1.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (24,678 ) (37,417 ) 12,739 34.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (28,470 ) (35,724 ) 7,254 20.3 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 8,783 (8,783 ) NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 2,662,621 $ 2,613,444 $ 49,177 1.9 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 969,397 $ 766,470 $ 202,927 26.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) — 43,673 (43,673 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 24,678 37,417 (12,739 ) (34.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 28,470 35,724 (7,254 ) (20.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (8,783 ) 8,783 NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 1,022,545 $ 874,501 $ 148,044 16.9 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Segment Results

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Applicable Segments

(Dollars in Thousands) 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Change in

Dollars %/bps

Change U.S. FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 53,682,894 $ 48,520,562 $ 5,162,332 10.6 % Gross profit (GAAP) 10,359,003 9,196,133 1,162,870 12.6 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.30 % 18.95 % 35 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 6,772,427 $ 6,015,428 $ 756,999 12.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (817 ) (1,162 ) 345 29.7 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (46,042 ) (36,207 ) (9,835 ) (27.2 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,170 20,765 (16,595 ) (79.9 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 6,729,738 $ 5,998,824 $ 730,914 12.2 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,586,576 $ 3,180,705 $ 405,871 12.8 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs 817 1,162 (345 ) (29.7 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) 46,042 36,207 9,835 27.2 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,170 ) (20,765 ) 16,595 79.9 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,629,265 $ 3,197,309 $ 431,956 13.5 % INTERNATIONAL FOODSERVICE OPERATIONS Sales (GAAP) $ 13,559,610 $ 11,787,449 $ 1,772,161 15.0 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 892,296 — 892,296 7.6 Comparable sales using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 14,451,906 $ 11,787,449 $ 2,664,457 22.6 % Gross profit (GAAP) $ 2,640,860 $ 2,377,093 $ 263,767 11.1 % Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 182,803 — 182,803 7.7 Comparable gross profit using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,823,663 $ 2,377,093 $ 446,570 18.8 % Gross margin (GAAP) 19.48 % 20.17 % -69 bps Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 0.06 — 6 bps Comparable gross margin using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) 19.54 % 20.17 % -63 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 2,327,411 $ 2,277,060 $ 50,351 2.2 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (19,018 ) (57,683 ) 38,665 67.0 Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) (65,511 ) (78,062 ) 12,551 16.1 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 255 7,236 (6,981 ) (96.5 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 2,243,137 2,148,551 94,586 4.4 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 166,356 — 166,356 7.7 Comparable operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 2,409,493 $ 2,148,551 $ 260,942 12.1 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 313,449 $ 100,033 $ 213,416 NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) 19,018 57,683 (38,665 ) (67.0 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (5) 65,511 78,062 (12,551 ) (16.1 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (255 ) (7,236 ) 6,981 96.5 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) 397,723 228,542 169,181 74.0 Impact of currency fluctuations (3) 16,447 — 16,447 7.2 Comparable operating income adjusted for Certain Items using a constant currency basis (Non-GAAP) $ 414,170 $ 228,542 $ 185,628 81.2 % SYGMA Sales (GAAP) $ 7,843,111 $ 7,245,824 $ 597,287 8.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) 631,135 576,280 54,855 9.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 8.05 % 7.95 % 10 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 574,609 $ 579,404 $ (4,795 ) (0.8 )% Operating income (loss) (GAAP) 56,526 (3,124 ) 59,650 NM OTHER Sales (GAAP) $ 1,239,060 $ 1,082,311 $ 156,749 14.5 % Gross profit (GAAP) 326,315 248,125 78,190 31.5 % Gross margin (GAAP) 26.34 % 22.93 % 341 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 269,438 $ 230,733 $ 38,705 16.8 % Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — (2 ) 2 NM Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 269,438 $ 230,731 $ 38,707 16.8 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 56,877 $ 17,392 $ 39,485 NM Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) — 2 (2 ) NM Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 56,877 $ 17,394 $ 39,483 NM GLOBAL SUPPORT CENTER Gross loss (GAAP) $ (2,316 ) $ (77,107 ) $ 74,791 97.0 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) NM Gross loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (4,887 ) $ (3,883 ) $ (1,004 ) (25.9 )% Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 972,563 $ 871,399 $ 101,164 11.6 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) (43,130 ) (48,630 ) 5,500 11.3 Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) (4,336 ) (24,904 ) 20,568 82.6 Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 925,097 $ 797,865 $ 127,232 15.9 % Operating loss (GAAP) $ (974,879 ) $ (948,506 ) $ (26,373 ) (2.8 )% Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (7) 43,130 48,630 (5,500 ) (11.3 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (8) 4,336 24,904 (20,568 ) (82.6 ) Operating loss adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ (929,984 ) $ (801,748 ) $ (128,236 ) (16.0 )% TOTAL SYSCO Sales (GAAP) $ 76,324,675 $ 68,636,146 $ 7,688,529 11.2 % Gross profit (GAAP) 13,954,997 12,320,524 1,634,473 13.3 % Gross margin (GAAP) 18.28 % 17.95 % 33 bps Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 10,916,448 $ 9,974,024 $ 942,424 9.4 % Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) (62,965 ) (107,475 ) 44,510 41.4 Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) (115,889 ) (139,173 ) 23,284 16.7 Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) 4,425 27,999 (23,574 ) (84.2 ) Operating expenses adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 10,742,019 $ 9,755,375 $ 986,644 10.1 % Operating income (GAAP) $ 3,038,549 $ 2,346,500 $ 692,049 29.5 % Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (6) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (4) (7) 62,965 107,475 (44,510 ) (41.4 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (1) (5) (8) 115,889 139,173 (23,284 ) (16.7 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (2) (4,425 ) (27,999 ) 23,574 84.2 Operating income adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) $ 3,210,407 $ 2,638,373 $ 572,034 21.7 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include intangible amortization expense and acquisition costs. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (3) Represents a constant currency adjustment, which eliminates the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on current year results. (4) Includes restructuring and severance costs primarily in Europe. (5) Represents intangible amortization expense. (6) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (7) Includes various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy. (8) Represents due diligence costs. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow

(In Thousands)

Free cash flow represents net cash provided from operating activities less purchases of plant and equipment and includes proceeds from sales of plant and equipment. Sysco considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases and sales of buildings, fleet, equipment and technology, which may potentially be used to pay for, among other things, strategic uses of cash including dividend payments, share repurchases and acquisitions. However, free cash flow may not be available for discretionary expenditures, as it may be necessary that we use it to make mandatory debt service or other payments. Free cash flow should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s liquidity for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the table that follows, free cash flow for each period presented is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities.

52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 52-Week

Period Change

in Dollars Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 2,867,602 $ 1,791,286 $ 1,076,316 Additions to plant and equipment (793,325 ) (632,802 ) (160,523 ) Proceeds from sales of plant and equipment 42,147 24,144 18,003 Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 2,116,424 $ 1,182,628 $ 933,796





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Impact of Certain Items on Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA)

(Dollars in Thousands)

EBITDA represents net earnings (loss) plus (i) interest expense, (ii) income tax expense and benefit, (iii) depreciation and (iv) amortization. The net earnings (loss) component of our EBITDA calculation is impacted by Certain Items that we do not consider representative of our underlying performance. As a result, in the non-GAAP reconciliations below for each period presented, adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA plus the impact of Certain Items, excluding certain items related to interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Sysco's management considers growth in this metric to be a measure of overall financial performance that provides useful information to management and investors about the profitability of the business, as it facilitates comparison of performance on a consistent basis from period to period by providing a measurement of recurring factors and trends affecting our business. Additionally, it is a commonly used component metric used to inform on capital structure decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measure in assessing the company’s financial performance for the periods presented. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. In the tables that follow, adjusted EBITDA for each period presented is reconciled to net earnings.

13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 13-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Change in

Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 733,736 $ 509,989 $ 223,747 43.9 % Interest (GAAP) 135,629 128,512 7,117 5.5 Income taxes (GAAP) 224,204 131,890 92,314 70.0 Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 200,659 201,274 (615 ) (0.3 ) EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,294,228 $ 971,665 $ 322,563 33.2 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) — 43,673 (43,673 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 23,819 36,998 (13,179 ) (35.6 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 1,448 4,479 (3,031 ) (67.7 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) — (8,783 ) 8,783 NM Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (120,867 ) — (120,867 ) NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (5) $ 1,198,628 $ 1,048,032 $ 150,596 14.4 %





(1) Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2022 represents the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $9 million and $2 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $22 million and $32 million in fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 1, 2023 52-Week

Period Ended

Jul. 2, 2022 Change in

Dollars % Change Net earnings (GAAP) $ 1,770,124 $ 1,358,768 $ 411,356 30.3 % Interest (GAAP) 526,752 623,643 (96,891 ) (15.5 ) Income taxes (GAAP) 515,231 388,005 127,226 32.8 Depreciation and amortization (GAAP) 775,604 772,881 2,723 0.4 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 3,587,711 $ 3,143,297 $ 444,414 14.1 % Certain Item adjustments: Impact of inventory valuation adjustment (1) (2,571 ) 73,224 (75,795 ) NM Impact of restructuring and transformational project costs (2) 61,009 106,091 (45,082 ) (42.5 ) Impact of acquisition-related costs (3) 10,393 32,738 (22,345 ) (68.3 ) Impact of bad debt reserve adjustments (4) (4,425 ) (27,999 ) 23,574 84.2 Impact of other non-routine gains and losses (5) 194,459 — 194,459 NM EBITDA adjusted for Certain Items (Non-GAAP) (6) $ 3,846,576 $ 3,327,351 $ 519,225 15.6 %





(1) Fiscal 2023 represents an adjustment to a product return allowance, related to COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory. Fiscal 2022 represents a write-down of COVID-related personal protection equipment inventory due to the reduction in the net realizable value of inventory. (2) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include charges related to restructuring and severance, as well as various transformation initiative costs, primarily consisting of changes to our business technology strategy, excluding charges related to accelerated depreciation. (3) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 include acquisition and due diligence costs. (4) Fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 represent the reduction of bad debt charges previously taken on pre-pandemic trade receivable balances in fiscal 2020. (5) Fiscal 2023 primarily includes a pension settlement charge of $315 million that resulted from the purchase of a nonparticipating single premium group annuity contract that transferred defined benefit plan obligations to an insurer and $122 million in income from a litigation financing agreement. (6) In arriving at adjusted EBITDA, Sysco does not adjust out interest income of $24 million and $7 million or non-cash stock compensation expense of $95 million and $122 million for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022, respectively. NM Represents that the percentage change is not meaningful.





Sysco Corporation and its Consolidated Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

(In Thousands)

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure frequently used by investors and credit rating agencies. Our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using a numerator of our debt minus cash and cash equivalents, divided by the sum of the most recent four quarters of Adjusted EBITDA. In the table that follows, we have provided the calculation of our debt and net debt as a ratio of Adjusted EBITDA.

Jul. 1, 2023 Current Maturities of long-term debt $ 62,550 Long-term debt 10,347,997 Total Debt 10,410,547 Cash & Cash Equivalents (745,201 ) Net Debt $ 9,665,346 Adjusted EBITDA for the previous 12 months $ 3,846,576 Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.7 Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Ratio 2.5





