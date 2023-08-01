Infrared Sensors Market is Projected to Surge at 11% CAGR to Cross US$ 3.4 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this detailed industry report by Fact.MR, the global Infrared Sensors Market stands at US$ 1.2 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach US$ 3.4 billion by the end of 2033. Increasing demand for precise and efficient temperature monitoring solutions has been a key driver in boosting the sales of infrared sensors.



Infrared sensors, also known as IR sensors, are electronic devices that can detect and measure infrared radiation in their surroundings. They operate based on the principle that all objects emit infrared radiation, which is beyond the visible spectrum. These sensors are used in various industries, such as security systems, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial automation.

Infrared sensors have become integral to modern industrial processes, especially in applications where non-contact temperature measurement is crucial. Surging popularity of wearable technology is anticipated to drive infrared sensor demand in the consumer electronics sector. Applications for temperature-change sensors, industrial climate control, and motion detection make extensive use of pyroelectric integrated circuit sensors.

Consumer electronics and monitoring and surveillance software are included in the commercial section. Infrared sensors are in more demand as a result of the steady rise in the use of smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and Bluetooth headsets. Several gadgets, including cameras and gesture recognition systems, use infrared sensors. The development of high-resolution infrared sensors for enhanced image detection in security and surveillance applications driving market growth

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Worldwide sales of infrared sensors are set to increase at a high-value CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033.

Near-infrared sensors lead the global market with 60% share in 2023.

Asia Pacific accounts for 50% share of the global market in 2023.



“Infrared sensors play a vital role in automation processes and the implementation of Industry 4.0 practices. They facilitate precision control, monitoring, and feedback mechanisms, optimizing industrial processes and improving overall productivity, thereby driving their popularity,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Based on the analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, top manufacturers of infrared sensors are expanding their product lines to acquire a competitive edge and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to gain a firm foothold in the global market. As the demand for infrared sensors continues to expand across various sectors, companies are focusing on technological advancements, product innovations, and strategic collaborations to solidify their market position.

For instance,

In 2020, the FLIR Screen-EST software was developed by FLIR Systems for the FLIR series of thermal imaging cameras to automatically screen human skin temperatures at a rate that is 50% faster than the current on-camera screening mode.

In February 2023, a novel InAsSb photovoltaic detector with exceptional sensitivity to mid-infrared light up to 11 micrometers in wavelength was introduced by Hamamatsu Photonics as part of its P16702-011MN product line.

Key Companies Profiled

Excelitas Technologies

Omron Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

Teledyne Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Raytheon Company

InfraTec GmbH

KEMET Corporation

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Texas Instruments Incorporated



What is Driving the Demand for Infrared Sensors in the United States?

The growth of the market is primarily fueled by advancements in factory automation, digitalization, and increasing investments in Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies. Additionally, the rapid adoption of infrared sensors in the medical imaging sector, coupled with the growing demand for industrial applications, and the presence of major companies, further drives market expansion in the United States.

In commercial settings, there is a rising demand for enhanced security and safety measures. This has led to a significant expansion of the infrared sensor market in the United States, as these sensors are increasingly utilized for identifying motion and recognizing targets from a distance, thereby catering to the growing needs of various industries.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global infrared sensors market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the infrared sensors market based on type (thermal infrared sensors, quantum infrared sensors), spectrum range (near infrared (NIR), far infrared (FIR)), working mechanism (active, passive), and end use (healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, commercial applications, manufacturing, oil & gas, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

