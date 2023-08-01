Transforming Journalism: CamScanner Launches Campaign Offering Free Premium Accounts for Journalists

New York City, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World-renowned document scanning and editing tool, CamScanner, is excited to launch its latest campaign, 'Empowering Journalism in the Digital Age.' This initiative aims to provide journalists with free CamScanner Premium accounts, presenting a streamlined, all-inclusive platform for managing and editing scanned documents, facilitating rapid information sharing, and supporting on-the-go reporting.





The landscape of modern journalism is evolving at a rapid pace, bringing forth challenges that necessitate new and creative ways for journalists to secure the resources they need for writing stories. Data management and quick information exchange are crucial in this new era, and the ability to report on the go is more important than ever. With 'Empowering Journalism in the Digital Age', CamScanner seeks to address these challenges head-on.

The campaign introduces journalists to CamScanner Premium, an all-in-one document management system designed to transform any mobile device into a powerhouse for efficient document handling.

Utilizing advanced scanning technology and optical character recognition (OCR), CamScanner Premium allows journalists to digitize, translate, edit and share a plethora of paper documents swiftly and accurately. For journalists, this ensures a boost in productivity and faster publication, while offering audiences greater downloadable resources at their fingertips.

Furthermore, CamScanner Premium delivers the convenience of synchronization across devices. This feature ensures that journalists can access their digitized notes and documents from any location, enabling real-time reporting and immediate audience sharing. Likewise, journalists can collectively work on the same document, enabling efficient brainstorming, fact-checking, and document sharing.

Apart from tools designed to enhance reporting efficiency, CamScanner Premium provides a host of other beneficial features. These include 10GB of cloud storage, e-Signature capabilities, anti-counterfeit detection, and a 'collage mode', amongst a broad spectrum of functionalities that may come in handy in the newsroom or field.

Journalists can apply for their free CamScanner Premium account by simply clicking and filling out the application in the Google form below:

[ https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEgopJfSXJwShCRufjVjX9Avom4mJ2jH9L4l7reJfvkatpCQ/viewform ].





Readers can visit CamScanner's website or social media to learn more about the campaign –

Website: https://www.camscanner.com/

Instagram: @camscanner_official

Twitter: @camscanner





About CamScanner

First released in 2011, CamScanner is a mobile app that allows users to scan, edit and manage documents. With over 700 million downloads across 200+ countries in 60+ languages, the app consistently ranks as one of the top business and efficiency apps on the market.