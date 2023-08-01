MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the second quarter of 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights1

  • Net income of $7.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
  • Annualized loan growth of 10.6%.
  • Expenses of $34.9 million included $1.4 million of costs stemming from a voluntary early retirement program and executive relocation.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio improved 1 basis point (“bps”) to 0.22%; net charge-off ratio was 0.09%.

Subsequent Events

  • On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “On our first quarter earnings call, we introduced a comprehensive strategic plan designed to transform our operations and become a higher performing bank over the medium term. Though we are facing a challenging operating environment driven by rising interest rates, we have made solid progress across the five pillars of our plan highlighted by 10% loan growth, annualized, that we achieved in the quarter. We have been adding bankers in our major markets of the Twin Cities, Denver, and Metro Iowa, which has been a major factor in this strong loan growth. So far this year, we have added bankers in the Twin Cities and we will continue to add bankers in our major markets as we continue to build scale and take market share. Late in the second quarter, as part of our specialty commercial loan growth initiative, we recruited an established agribusiness team from a regional bank as we strive to ‘up-tier’ in this attractive segment of the market. This team has already started to bring full relationship business to MidWestOne. We are also starting to see momentum in our governmental lending group, where we have improved our focus and execution. Lastly, we are seeing a nice increase in our wealth management assets under management and revenues, as compared to the first quarter, driven by the teams recruited in 2021 and 2022.”

Mr. Reeves concluded, “I’m very pleased with the early results that we are achieving as we execute our strategic plan. We are beginning to make investments in talent and our platform to drive growth, while keeping our noninterest expense relatively steady from the first quarter. We are driving significant change across our organization, and I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication to our Company, customers, and communities. Our results would not be possible without their tireless efforts. I remain confident that we are on a strong path to significantly improved financial results.”

1 Second Quarter Summary compares to the first quarter of 2023 (the “linked quarter”) unless noted.

 As of or for the quarter ended Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Financial Results         
Revenue$45,708  $36,030  $52,072  $81,738  $101,052 
Credit loss expense 1,597   933   3,282   2,530   3,282 
Noninterest expense 34,919   33,319   32,082   68,238   63,725 
Net income 7,594   1,397   12,621   8,991   26,516 
Per Common Share         
Diluted earnings per share$0.48  $0.09  $0.80  $0.57  $1.69 
Book value 31.96   31.94   31.26   31.96   31.26 
Tangible book value(1) 26.26   26.13   25.10   26.26   25.10 
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality         
Loans In millions$4,018.6  $3,919.4  $3,611.2  $4,018.6  $3,611.2 
Investment securities In millions 2,003.1   2,071.8   2,402.8   2,003.1   2,402.8 
Deposits In millions 5,445.4   5,555.2   5,537.4   5,445.4   5,537.4 
Net loan charge-offs In millions 0.9   0.3   0.3   1.2   2.5 
Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.25%  1.27%  1.45%  1.25%  1.45%
Selected Ratios         
Return on average assets 0.47%  0.09%  0.83%  0.28%  0.89%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.52%  2.75%  2.87%  2.63%  2.83%
Return on average equity 6.03%  1.14%  10.14%  3.61%  10.44%
Return on average tangible equity(1) 8.50%  2.70%  13.13%  5.65%  13.35%
Efficiency ratio(1) 71.13%  62.32%  56.57%  66.56%  58.46%
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.


REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue
     ChangeChange
       2Q23 vs2Q23 vs
(Dollars in thousands)2Q23
1Q23
2Q22
1Q232Q22
Net interest income$36,962 $40,076 $39,725 (8)%(7)%
Noninterest income (loss) 8,746  (4,046) 12,347 n / m (29)%
Total revenue, net of interest expense$45,708 $36,030 $52,072 27%(12)%
              
Results are not meaningful (n/m)  


Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 increased $9.7 million from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of increased noninterest income, partially offset by lower net interest income. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased $6.4 million due to lower net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income of $37.0 million for the second quarter of 2023 decreased from $40.1 million in the first quarter of 2023, due primarily to higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. Compared to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $2.8 million as a result of higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields and volumes.

The Company’s tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.75% in the first quarter of 2023, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 39 bps to 1.98%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.79%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.91%, and long-term debt costs of 6.38%, which increased 41 bps, 9 bps and 19 bps, respectively from the first quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan yield of 10 bps, partially offset by a decrease in investment security yield of 5 bps, respectively. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 31%.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 153 bps to 1.98%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 1.79%, short-term borrowing costs of 2.91%, and long-term debt costs of 6.38%, which increased 148 bps, 244 bps and 193 bps, respectively from the second quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 92 bps primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 103 bps and 22 bps, respectively.

Noninterest Income (Loss)      Change Change
      2Q23 vs 2Q23 vs
(In thousands)2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 1Q23 2Q22
Investment services and trust activities$3,119  $2,933  $2,670 6% 17%
Service charges and fees 2,047   2,008   1,717 2% 19%
Card revenue 1,847   1,748   1,878 6% (2)%
Loan revenue 909   1,420   3,523 (36)% (74)%
Bank-owned life insurance 616   602   558 2% 10%
Investment securities (losses) gains, net (2)  (13,170)  395 n / m (101)%
Other 210   413   1,606 (49)% (87)%
Total noninterest income (loss)$8,746  $(4,046) $12,347 n / m (29)%
               

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 increased $12.8 million from the linked quarter due primarily to $13.2 million of investment security losses recognized in the linked quarter, partially offset by a $0.5 million unfavorable change in loan revenue. Loan revenue reflected an unfavorable quarter-over-quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.9 million, partially offset by a $0.5 million favorable change in loan sale gains generated by our governmental lending and mortgage origination businesses. Noninterest income decreased $3.6 million from the second quarter of 2022. The largest driver was a $0.6 million decrease in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights in the current quarter compared to a $2.4 million increase in the second quarter of 2022.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense
   ChangeChange
    2Q23 vs2Q23 vs
(In thousands)2Q231Q232Q221Q232Q22
Compensation and employee benefits$20,386 $19,607 $18,9554%8%
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,574  2,746  2,253(6)%14%
Equipment 2,435  2,171  2,10712%16%
Legal and professional 1,682  1,736  2,435(3)%(31)%
Data processing 1,521  1,363  1,23712%23%
Marketing 1,142  986  1,15716%(1)%
Amortization of intangibles 1,594  1,752  1,283(9)%24%
FDIC insurance 862  749  42015%105%
Communications 260  261  266%(2)%
Foreclosed assets, net (6) (28) 4(79)%(250)%
Other 2,469  1,976  1,96525%26%
Total noninterest expense$34,919 $33,319 $32,0825%9%


Merger-related Expenses
     
      
(In thousands)2Q231Q232Q22
Compensation and employee benefits$ $70 $150
Occupancy expense of premises, net     1
Equipment     6
Legal and professional     638
Data processing   65  38
Marketing     65
Communications     2
Other   1  1
Total merger-related expenses$ $136 $901


Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $1.6 million, or 4.8%, from the linked quarter with overall increases in all noninterest expense categories except occupancy, legal and professional, amortization of intangibles, and communications. The increase in compensation and employee benefits reflected severance expense of $1.2 million in the current period, as compared to $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The largest driver in the increase in ’other’ noninterest expense was executive relocation expenses of $0.2 million.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 increased $2.8 million, or 8.8%, from the second quarter of 2022. The increase primarily reflected costs associated with the acquired operations of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. ("IOFB"), which closed in the second quarter of 2022. Partially offsetting the increases above was a decline of $0.8 million in legal and professional expenses, primarily due to a decrease in legal and professional merger-related expenses.

The Company’s effective income tax rate decreased to 17.4% in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 21.4% in the linked quarter. The decrease reflected an adjustment to full-year 2023 estimated taxable income in the Company’s annual effective tax rate calculation. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2023 is expected to be in the range of 18% - 20%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.52 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $6.41 billion at March 31, 2023 and $6.44 billion at June 30, 2022. The increase from March 31, 2023 was driven by higher loan balances from organic growth and an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by lower investment security balances. In comparison to June 30, 2022, the increase was primarily due to higher loan balances from organic growth and an increase in cash and cash equivalents, partially offset by lower security balances as a result of the balance sheet repositioning executed in the first quarter of 2023.

Loans Held for Investment
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)Balance% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial and industrial$1,089,269 27.1%$1,080,514 27.6%$986,137 27.3%
Agricultural 106,148 2.6  106,641 2.7  110,263 3.1 
Commercial real estate            
Construction and development 313,836 7.8  320,924 8.2  224,470 6.2 
Farmland 183,378 4.6  182,528 4.7  181,820 5.0 
Multifamily 305,519 7.6  255,065 6.5  239,676 6.6 
Other 1,331,886 33.1  1,290,454 33.0  1,213,974 33.7 
Total commercial real estate 2,134,619 53.1  2,048,971 52.4  1,859,940 51.5 
Residential real estate            
One-to-four family first liens 448,096 11.2  448,459 11.4  430,157 11.9 
One-to-four family junior liens 168,755 4.2  162,403 4.1  148,647 4.1 
Total residential real estate 616,851 15.4  610,862 15.5  578,804 16.0 
Consumer 71,762 1.8  72,377 1.8  76,008 2.1 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income$4,018,649 100.0%$3,919,365 100.0%$3,611,152 100.0%
             
Total commitments to extend credit$1,296,719   $1,205,902   $1,117,754   


Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $99.3 million, or 2.5%, to $4.02 billion from $3.92 billion at March 31, 2023. This increase was driven by new loan production in the second quarter of 2023.

Investment SecuritiesJune 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Available for sale$903,520 45.1%$954,074 46.1%$1,234,789 51.4%
Held to maturity 1,099,569 54.9% 1,117,709 53.9% 1,168,042 48.6%
Total investment securities$2,003,089   $2,071,783   $2,402,831   


Investment securities at June 30, 2023 were $2.00 billion, decreasing $68.7 million from March 31, 2023 and $399.7 million from June 30, 2022. The decrease from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily due to paydowns, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to the balance sheet repositioning completed in the first quarter of 2023.

DepositsJune 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Noninterest bearing deposits$897,923 16.5%$989,469 17.8%$1,114,825 20.1%
Interest checking deposits 1,397,276 25.7  1,476,948 26.6  1,749,748 31.7 
Money market deposits 1,096,432 20.1  969,238 17.4  1,070,912 19.3 
Savings deposits 585,967 10.8  631,811 11.4  715,829 12.9 
Time deposits of $250 and under 648,586 11.9  599,302 10.8  547,427 9.9 
Total core deposits 4,626,184 85.0  4,666,768 84.0  5,198,741 93.9 
Brokered time deposits 365,623 6.7  366,539 6.6    
Time deposits over $250 453,640 8.3  521,846 9.4  338,700 6.1 
Total deposits$5,445,447 100.0%$5,555,153 100.0%$5,537,441 100.0%


Total deposits declined $109.7 million, or 2.0%, to $5.45 billion from $5.56 billion at March 31, 2023. Brokered deposits decreased $0.9 million from $366.5 million at March 31, 2023. Total uninsured deposits were estimated to be $1.68 billion, which included $591.8 million of collateralized municipal deposits at June 30, 2023. Total uninsured deposits, excluding collateralized municipal deposits, represented approximately 20.0% of total deposits.

Borrowed FundsJune 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 
(Dollars in thousands)Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total 
Short-term borrowings$362,054 74.2%$143,981 51.1%$193,894 54.9%
Long-term debt 125,752 25.8% 137,981 48.9% 159,168 45.1%
Total borrowed funds$487,806   $281,962   $353,062   


Total borrowed funds were $487.8 million at June 30, 2023 an increase of $205.8 million from March 31, 2023 and $134.7 million from June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily due to Bank Term Funding Program borrowings of $225 million, as compared to no borrowings in the prior periods, and increased Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings.

CapitalJune 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)2023 (1)  2023   2022 
Total shareholders’ equity$501,341  $500,650  $488,832 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,704)  (78,885)  (65,231)
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated     
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 8.47%  8.30%  8.51%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 9.36%  9.39%  8.82%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 10.15%  10.18%  9.61%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.26%  12.31%  11.73%
MidWestOne Bank     
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio 9.42%  9.28%  9.70%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.31%  11.40%  10.99%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 11.31%  11.40%  10.99%
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio 12.22%  12.31%  11.90%
(1) Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2023 are preliminary     


Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 increased $0.7 million from March 31, 2023, driven by the benefit of second quarter net income, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid during the second quarter of 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at June 30, 2023 increased $3.8 million compared to March 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased $17.5 million from June 30, 2022, driven by the impact of higher interest rates on available for sale securities valuations.

On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2023.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period March 31, 2023 through June 30, 2023 or for the subsequent period through August 1, 2023. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality
As of or For the Three Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023   2023   2022 
Credit loss expense related to loans$1,497  $933  $3,060 
Net charge-offs 897   333   281 
Allowance for credit losses 50,400   49,800   52,350 
Pass$3,769,309  $3,728,522  $3,402,508 
Special Mention / Watch 133,904   92,075   111,893 
Classified 115,436   98,768   96,751 
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing$6,201  $4,932  $12,349 
Nonperforming loans$14,448  $14,442  $27,337 
Nonperforming assets 14,448   14,442   27,621 
Net charge-off ratio(1) 0.09%  0.03%  0.03%
Classified loans ratio(2) 2.87%  2.52%  2.68%
Nonperforming loans ratio(3) 0.36%  0.37%  0.76%
Nonperforming assets ratio(4) 0.22%  0.23%  0.43%
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5) 1.25%  1.27%  1.45%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6) 355.03%  344.88%  201.52%
(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6)Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.
 

Compared to the linked quarter, nonperforming loans and nonperforming assets ratios remained stable and improved from the prior year period. The nonperforming loans ratio declined 1 bps from the linked quarter and 40 bps from the prior year to 0.36%. The classified loans ratio increased 35 bps from the linked quarter and 19 bps from the prior year. The linked quarter increase in classified loans was primarily due to the deterioration of two non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans. Further, the net charge-off ratio increased 6 bps from the linked quarter and 6 bps from the prior year.

As of June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $50.4 million, or 1.25% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $49.8 million, or 1.27% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at March 31, 2023. Credit loss expense of $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward           
(Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual   90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing   Total 
Balance at March 31, 2023$14,440  $2  $14,442 
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing 1,828   333   2,161 
Proceeds related to repayment or sale (1,054)     (1,054)
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (45)     (45)
Charge-offs (973)  (80)  (1,053)
Transfer to nonaccrual    (3)  (3)
Balance at June 30, 2023$14,196  $252  $14,448 


ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers (including with IOFB), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of actual and expected increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the war in Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at other banks that resulted in failure of those institutions; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(In thousands) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$75,955  $63,945  $83,990  $77,513  $60,622 
Interest earning deposits in banks 68,603   5,273   2,445   1,001   23,242 
Total cash and cash equivalents 144,558   69,218   86,435   78,514   83,864 
Debt securities available for sale at fair value 903,520   954,074   1,153,547   1,153,304   1,234,789 
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 1,099,569   1,117,709   1,129,421   1,146,583   1,168,042 
Total securities 2,003,089   2,071,783   2,282,968   2,299,887   2,402,831 
Loans held for sale 2,821   2,553   612   2,320   4,991 
Gross loans held for investment 4,031,377   3,932,900   3,854,791   3,761,664   3,627,728 
Unearned income, net (12,728)  (13,535)  (14,267)  (15,375)  (16,576)
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,018,649   3,919,365   3,840,524   3,746,289   3,611,152 
Allowance for credit losses (50,400)  (49,800)  (49,200)  (52,100)  (52,350)
Total loans held for investment, net 3,968,249   3,869,565   3,791,324   3,694,189   3,558,802 
Premises and equipment, net 85,831   86,208   87,125   87,732   89,048 
Goodwill 62,477   62,477   62,477   62,477   62,477 
Other intangible assets, net 26,969   28,563   30,315   32,086   33,874 
Foreclosed assets, net       103   103   284 
Other assets 227,495   219,585   236,517   233,753   206,320 
Total assets$6,521,489  $6,409,952  $6,577,876  $6,491,061  $6,442,491 
LIABILITIES          
Noninterest bearing deposits$897,923  $989,469  $1,053,450  $1,139,694  $1,114,825 
Interest bearing deposits 4,547,524   4,565,684   4,415,492   4,337,088   4,422,616 
Total deposits 5,445,447   5,555,153   5,468,942   5,476,782   5,537,441 
Short-term borrowings 362,054   143,981   391,873   304,536   193,894 
Long-term debt 125,752   137,981   139,210   154,190   159,168 
Other liabilities 86,895   72,187   85,058   83,324   63,156 
Total liabilities 6,020,148   5,909,302   6,085,083   6,018,832   5,953,659 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Common stock 16,581   16,581   16,581   16,581   16,581 
Additional paid-in capital 301,424   300,966   302,085   301,418   300,859 
Retained earnings 290,548   286,767   289,289   276,998   262,395 
Treasury stock (24,508)  (24,779)  (26,115)  (26,145)  (25,772)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,704)  (78,885)  (89,047)  (96,623)  (65,231)
Total shareholders’ equity 501,341   500,650   492,793   472,229   488,832 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,521,489  $6,409,952  $6,577,876  $6,491,061  $6,442,491 
                    


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2023   2023   2022   2022   2022  2023   2022 
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$49,726  $46,490  $43,769  $40,451  $32,746 $96,216  $64,064 
Taxable investment securities 9,734   10,444   10,685   10,635   9,576  20,178   17,699 
Tax-exempt investment securities 1,822   2,127   2,303   2,326   2,367  3,949   4,750 
Other 68   244      9   40  312   68 
Total interest income 61,350   59,305   56,757   53,421   44,729  120,655   86,581 
Interest expense             
Deposits 20,117   15,319   9,127   5,035   3,173  35,436   6,083 
Short-term borrowings 2,118   1,786   1,955   767   229  3,904   348 
Long-term debt 2,153   2,124   2,111   1,886   1,602  4,277   3,089 
Total interest expense 24,388   19,229   13,193   7,688   5,004  43,617   9,520 
Net interest income 36,962   40,076   43,564   45,733   39,725  77,038   77,061 
Credit loss expense 1,597   933   572   638   3,282  2,530   3,282 
Net interest income after credit loss expense 35,365   39,143   42,992   45,095   36,443  74,508   73,779 
Noninterest income (loss)             
Investment services and trust activities 3,119   2,933   2,666   2,876   2,670  6,052   5,681 
Service charges and fees 2,047   2,008   2,028   2,075   1,717  4,055   3,374 
Card revenue 1,847   1,748   1,784   1,898   1,878  3,595   3,528 
Loan revenue 909   1,420   966   1,722   3,523  2,329   7,816 
Bank-owned life insurance 616   602   637   579   558  1,218   1,089 
Investment securities (losses) gains, net (2)  (13,170)  (1)  (163)  395  (13,172)  435 
Other 210   413   2,860   3,601   1,606  623   2,068 
Total noninterest income (loss) 8,746   (4,046)  10,940   12,588   12,347  4,700   23,991 
Noninterest expense             
Compensation and employee benefits 20,386   19,607   20,438   20,046   18,955  39,993   37,619 
Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,574   2,746   2,663   2,577   2,253  5,320   5,032 
Equipment 2,435   2,171   2,327   2,358   2,107  4,606   4,008 
Legal and professional 1,682   1,736   1,846   2,012   2,435  3,418   4,788 
Data processing 1,521   1,363   1,375   1,731   1,237  2,884   2,468 
Marketing 1,142   986   947   1,139   1,157  2,128   2,186 
Amortization of intangibles 1,594   1,752   1,770   1,789   1,283  3,346   2,510 
FDIC insurance 862   749   405   415   420  1,611   840 
Communications 260   261   285   302   266  521   538 
Foreclosed assets, net (6)  (28)  48   42   4  (34)  (108)
Other 2,469   1,976   2,336   2,212   1,965  4,445   3,844 
Total noninterest expense 34,919   33,319   34,440   34,623   32,082  68,238   63,725 
Income before income tax expense 9,192   1,778   19,492   23,060   16,708  10,970   34,045 
Income tax expense 1,598   381   3,490   4,743   4,087  1,979   7,529 
Net income $7,594  $1,397  $16,002  $18,317  $12,621 $8,991  $26,516 
              
Earnings per common share             
Basic$0.48  $0.09  $1.02  $1.17  $0.81 $0.57  $1.69 
Diluted$0.48  $0.09  $1.02  $1.17  $0.80 $0.57  $1.69 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 15,680   15,650   15,624   15,623   15,668  15,665   15,675 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 15,689   15,691   15,693   15,654   15,688  15,688   15,703 
Dividends paid per common share$0.2425  $0.2425  $0.2375  $0.2375  $0.2375 $0.4850  $0.4750 
                           


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

 As of or for the Three Months Ended As of or for the Six Months Ended
 June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Earnings:         
Net interest income$36,962  $40,076  $39,725  $77,038  $77,061 
Noninterest (loss) income 8,746   (4,046)  12,347   4,700   23,991 
Total revenue, net of interest expense 45,708   36,030   52,072   81,738   101,052 
Credit loss expense 1,597   933   3,282   2,530   3,282 
Noninterest expense 34,919   33,319   32,082   68,238   63,725 
Income before income tax expense 9,192   1,778   16,708   10,970   34,045 
Income tax expense 1,598   381   4,087   1,979   7,529 
Net income$7,594  $1,397  $12,621  $8,991  $26,516 
Per Share Data:         
Diluted earnings$0.48  $0.09  $0.80  $0.57  $1.69 
Book value 31.96   31.94   31.26   31.96   31.26 
Tangible book value(1) 26.26   26.13   25.10   26.26   25.10 
Ending Balance Sheet:         
Total assets$6,521,489  $6,409,952  $6,442,491  $6,521,489  $6,442,491 
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 4,018,649   3,919,365   3,611,152   4,018,649   3,611,152 
Total securities 2,003,089   2,071,783   2,402,831   2,003,089   2,402,831 
Total deposits 5,445,447   5,555,153   5,537,441   5,445,447   5,537,441 
Short-term borrowings 362,054   143,981   193,894   362,054   193,894 
Long-term debt 125,752   137,981   159,168   125,752   159,168 
Total shareholders’ equity 501,341   500,650   488,832   501,341   488,832 
Average Balance Sheet:         
Average total assets$6,465,810  $6,524,065  $6,078,950  $6,494,777  $5,997,231 
Average total loans 4,003,717   3,867,110   3,326,269   3,935,791   3,286,083 
Average total deposits 5,454,517   5,546,694   5,181,927   5,500,350   5,113,368 
Financial Ratios:         
Return on average assets 0.47%  0.09%  0.83%  0.28%  0.89%
Return on average equity 6.03%  1.14%  10.14%  3.61%  10.44%
Return on average tangible equity(1) 8.50%  2.70%  13.13%  5.65%  13.35%
Efficiency ratio(1) 71.13%  62.32%  56.57%  66.56%  58.46%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1) 2.52%  2.75%  2.87%  2.63%  2.83%
Loans to deposits ratio 73.80%  70.55%  65.21%  73.80%  65.21%
Uninsured deposits excluding collateralized municipal deposits ratio 20.05%  18.54%  24.11%  20.05%  24.11%
Common equity ratio 7.69%  7.81%  7.59%  7.69%  7.59%
Tangible common equity ratio(1) 6.40%  6.48%  6.18%  6.40%  6.18%
Credit Risk Profile:         
Total nonperforming loans$14,448  $14,442  $27,337  $14,448  $27,337 
Nonperforming loans ratio 0.36%  0.37%  0.76%  0.36%  0.76%
Total nonperforming assets$14,448  $14,442  $27,621  $14,448  $27,621 
Nonperforming assets ratio 0.22%  0.23%  0.43%  0.22%  0.43%
Net charge-offs$897  $333  $281  $1,230  $2,503 
Net charge-off ratio 0.09%  0.03%  0.03%  0.06%  0.15%
Allowance for credit losses$50,400  $49,800  $52,350  $50,400  $52,350 
Allowance for credit losses ratio 1.25%  1.27%  1.45%  1.25%  1.45%
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio 355.03%  344.88%  201.52%  355.03%  201.52%
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
 


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average Balance Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                 
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$4,003,717 $50,439 5.05% $3,867,110 $47,206 4.95% $3,326,269 $33,315 4.02%
Taxable investment securities 1,698,003  9,734 2.30%  1,811,388  10,444 2.34%  1,923,155  9,576 2.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 345,934  2,253 2.61%  397,110  2,649 2.71%  439,385  2,975 2.72%
Total securities held for investment(2) 2,043,937  11,987 2.35%  2,208,498  13,093 2.40%  2,362,540  12,551 2.13%
Other 9,078  68 3.00%  24,848  244 3.98%  30,016  40 0.53%
Total interest earning assets(2)$6,056,732 $62,494 4.14% $6,100,456 $60,543 4.02% $5,718,825 $45,906 3.22%
Other assets 409,078      423,609      360,125    
Total assets$6,465,810     $6,524,065     $6,078,950    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                 
Interest checking deposits$1,420,741 $1,971 0.56% $1,515,845 $1,849 0.49% $1,641,337 $1,189 0.29%
Money market deposits 999,436  5,299 2.13%  930,543  3,269 1.42%  1,003,386  571 0.23%
Savings deposits 603,905  288 0.19%  653,043  272 0.17%  662,449  287 0.17%
Time deposits 1,490,332  12,559 3.38%  1,417,688  9,929 2.84%  836,143  1,126 0.54%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,514,414  20,117 1.79%  4,517,119  15,319 1.38%  4,143,315  3,173 0.31%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 159,583  423 1.06%  145,809  450 1.25%  154,107  111 0.29%
Other short-term borrowings 132,495  1,695 5.13%  111,306  1,336 4.87%  41,859  118 1.13%
Short-term borrowings 292,078  2,118 2.91%  257,115  1,786 2.82%  195,966  229 0.47%
Long-term debt 135,329  2,153 6.38%  139,208  2,124 6.19%  144,440  1,602 4.45%
Total borrowed funds 427,407  4,271 4.01%  396,323  3,910 4.00%  340,406  1,831 2.16%
Total interest bearing liabilities$4,941,821 $24,388 1.98% $4,913,442 $19,229 1.59% $4,483,721 $5,004 0.45%
Noninterest bearing deposits 940,103      1,029,575      1,038,612    
Other liabilities 78,898      82,501      57,157    
Shareholders’ equity 504,988      498,547      499,460    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,465,810     $6,524,065     $6,078,950    
Net interest income(2)  $38,106     $41,314     $40,902  
Net interest spread(2)    2.16%     2.43%     2.77%
Net interest margin(2)    2.52%     2.75%     2.87%
                  
Total deposits(5)$5,454,517 $20,117 1.48% $5,546,694 $15,319 1.12% $5,181,927 $3,173 0.25%
Cost of funds(6)    1.66%     1.31%     0.36%

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $79 thousand, $95 thousand, and $(31) thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $1.0 million, $1.2 million, and $528 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $713 thousand, $716 thousand, and $569 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $431 thousand, $522 thousand, and $608 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.


MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

 Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS           
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3)$3,935,791 $97,645 5.00% $3,286,083 $65,173 4.00%
Taxable investment securities 1,754,382  20,178 2.32%  1,879,773  17,699 1.90%
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4) 371,381  4,902 2.66%  444,936  5,973 2.71%
Total securities held for investment(2) 2,125,763  25,080 2.38%  2,324,709  23,672 2.05%
Other 16,919  312 3.72%  42,983  68 0.32%
Total interest earning assets(2)$6,078,473 $123,037 4.08% $5,653,775 $88,913 3.17%
Other assets 416,304      343,456    
Total assets$6,494,777     $5,997,231    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           
Interest checking deposits$1,468,030 $3,820 0.52% $1,601,093 $2,250 0.28%
Money market deposits 965,180  8,568 1.79%  978,801  1,070 0.22%
Savings deposits 628,338  560 0.18%  652,134  566 0.18%
Time deposits 1,454,210  22,488 3.12%  859,938  2,197 0.52%
Total interest bearing deposits 4,515,758  35,436 1.58%  4,091,966  6,083 0.30%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 152,734  873 1.15%  156,747  207 0.27%
Other short-term borrowings 121,959  3,031 5.01%  22,551  141 1.26%
Short-term borrowings 274,693  3,904 2.87%  179,298  348 0.39%
Long-term debt 137,258  4,277 6.28%  142,426  3,089 4.37%
Total borrowed funds 411,951  8,181 4.00%  321,724  3,437 2.15%
Total interest bearing liabilities$4,927,709 $43,617 1.78% $4,413,690 $9,520 0.43%
Noninterest bearing deposits 984,592      1,021,402    
Other liabilities 80,690      50,054    
Shareholders’ equity 501,786      512,085    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$6,494,777     $5,997,231    
Net interest income(2)  $79,420     $79,393  
Net interest spread(2)    2.30%     2.74%
Net interest margin(2)    2.63%     2.83%
            
Total deposits(5)$5,500,350 $35,436 1.30% $5,113,368 $6,083 0.24%
Cost of funds(6)    1.49%     0.35%

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $0.2 million and $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $2.2 million and $1.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $1.4 million and $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.0 million and $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, and adjusted earnings. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

           
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value          
per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2023   2023   2022   2022   2022 
Total shareholders’ equity $501,341  $500,650  $492,793  $472,229  $488,832 
Intangible assets, net  (89,446)  (91,040)  (92,792)  (94,563)  (96,351)
Tangible common equity $411,895  $409,610  $400,001  $377,666  $392,481 
           
Total assets $6,521,489  $6,409,952  $6,577,876  $6,491,061  $6,442,491 
Intangible assets, net  (89,446)  (91,040)  (92,792)  (94,563)  (96,351)
Tangible assets $6,432,043  $6,318,912  $6,485,084  $6,396,498  $6,346,140 
           
Book value per share $31.96  $31.94  $31.54  $30.23  $31.26 
Tangible book value per share(1) $26.26  $26.13  $25.60  $24.17  $25.10 
Shares outstanding  15,685,123   15,675,325   15,623,977   15,622,825   15,635,131 
           
Common equity ratio  7.69%  7.81%  7.49%  7.28%  7.59%
Tangible common equity ratio(2)  6.40%  6.48%  6.17%  5.90%  6.18%

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net income $7,594  $1,397  $12,621  $8,991  $26,516 
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)  1,196   1,314   962   2,510   1,883 
Tangible net income $8,790  $2,711  $13,583  $11,501  $28,399 
           
Average shareholders’ equity $504,988  $498,547  $499,460  $501,786  $512,085 
Average intangible assets, net  (90,258)  (92,002)  (84,540)  (91,125)  (83,159)
Average tangible equity $414,730  $406,545  $414,920  $410,661  $428,926 
           
Return on average equity  6.03%  1.14%  10.14%  3.61%  10.44%
Return on average tangible equity(2)  8.50%  2.70%  13.13%  5.65%  13.35%

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

     
Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
Core Net Interest Margin
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Net interest income $36,962  $40,076  $39,725  $77,038  $77,061 
Tax equivalent adjustments:          
Loans(1)  713   716   569   1,429   1,109 
Securities(1)  431   522   608   953   1,223 
Net interest income, tax equivalent $38,106  $41,314  $40,902  $79,420  $79,393 
Loan purchase discount accretion  (984)  (1,189)  (528)  (2,173)  (1,260)
Core net interest income $37,122  $40,125  $40,374  $77,247  $78,133 
           
Net interest margin  2.45%  2.66%  2.79%  2.56%  2.75%
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)  2.52%  2.75%  2.87%  2.63%  2.83%
Core net interest margin(3)  2.46%  2.67%  2.83%  2.56%  2.79%
Average interest earning assets $6,056,732  $6,100,456  $5,718,825  $6,078,473  $5,653,775 

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Loan interest income, including fees $49,726  $46,490  $32,746  $96,216  $64,064 
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)  713   716   569   1,429   1,109 
Tax equivalent loan interest income $50,439  $47,206  $33,315  $97,645  $65,173 
Loan purchase discount accretion  (984)  (1,189)  (528)  (2,173)  (1,260)
Core loan interest income $49,455  $46,017  $32,787  $95,472  $63,913 
           
Yield on loans  4.98%  4.88%  3.95%  4.93%  3.93%
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)  5.05%  4.95%  4.02%  5.00%  4.00%
Core yield on loans(3)  4.95%  4.83%  3.95%  4.89%  3.92%
Average loans $4,003,717  $3,867,110  $3,326,269  $3,935,791  $3,286,083 

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022 
Total noninterest expense $34,919  $33,319  $32,082  $68,238  $63,725 
Amortization of intangibles  (1,594)  (1,752)  (1,283)  (3,346)  (2,510)
Merger-related expenses     (136)  (901)  (136)  (1,029)
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio $33,325  $31,431  $29,898  $64,756  $60,186 
           
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $38,106  $41,314  $40,902  $79,420  $79,393 
Plus: Noninterest income  8,746   (4,046)  12,347   4,700   23,991 
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net  (2)  (13,170)  395   (13,172)  435 
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio $46,854  $50,438  $52,854  $97,292  $102,949 
           
Efficiency ratio (2)  71.13%  62.32%  56.57%  66.56%  58.46%

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings  June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2023  2023  2022  2023  2022
Net income $7,594 $1,397 $12,621 $8,991 $26,516
After tax loss on sale of debt securities(1)    9,837    9,837  
Adjusted earnings $7,594 $11,234 $12,621 $18,828 $26,516
           
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  15,689  15,691  15,688  15,688  15,703
           
Earnings per common share          
Earnings per common share - diluted $0.48 $0.09 $0.80 $0.57 $1.69
Adjusted earnings per common share - diluted (2) $0.48 $0.72 $0.80 $1.20 $1.69

(1) The income tax rate utilized was 25.3%.
(2) Adjusted earnings divided by weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

