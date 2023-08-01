New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI Applications in Nuclear Reactors Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481625/?utm_source=GNW





AI’s Role in Enhancing Safety in Nuclear Reactors Is Multifaceted



Machine learning algorithms continuously monitor data from various sensors, such as temperature, pressure, and radiation levels, detecting deviations from normal operating conditions. Early anomaly detection allows operators to take preventive measures, preventing potential equipment failures or operational issues that could lead to accidents. Additionally, AI-based predictive maintenance systems analyze historical data to predict equipment wear and tear, helping schedule maintenance proactively, thereby reducing the risk of unplanned shutdowns and ensuring the continuous safe operation of the reactor.





Optimizing Nuclear Reactor Performance



AI’s ability to process large volumes of data in real-time enables it to optimize nuclear reactor performance. Machine learning algorithms analyse sensor data, control parameters, and historical operation data to make adjustments in reactor operations, maximizing power output while ensuring safety parameters are met. By fine-tuning operational parameters, AI-driven control systems can optimize fuel efficiency, reduce operational costs, and extend the operational life of the reactor.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Design



• Nuclear Reactor Core Design



• Thermal-hydraulic Simulation Analysis



• Radiation Shielding Design





Market Segment by Systems



• Anomaly Detection Systems



• Predictive Maintenance Solutions



• Real-time Monitoring and Alert Systems



• Mitigation Strategies and Measures





Market Segment by Optimization



• Fuel Consumption Optimization



• Reactor Operations Optimization



• Enhanced Energy Output and Efficiency



• Decommissioning Processes Optimization



• Other Optimization





Market Segment by Technology



• Deep Learning (DL)



• Machine Learning (ML)



• Natural Language Processing (NLP)



• Reinforcement Learning (RL)



• Robotics and Automation



• Other Technology





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Russia



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Ukraine



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Pakistan



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the AI Applications in Nuclear Reactors Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• ABB Ltd



• BWX Technologies, Inc.



• Framatome



• GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy



• General Electric Company



• Honeywell International Inc.



• Kinectrics



• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd



• NuScale Power Corporation



• Rolls-Royce Limited



• Siemens Energy AG



• SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.



• TerraPower



• Terrestrial Energy



• Toshiba Corporation





