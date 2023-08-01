Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 1, 2023

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s)

Cyrus

Last Name(s)

Taraporevala

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status

Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendments

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity

Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code

21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument

American Depository Shares (SHEL) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)

Identification Code

GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Currency

USD

Price

$60.6853

Volume

4,875 ADS

Total

$295,840.83

Volume

4,875 ADS

Price

$60.6853

Total

$295,840.83

Date of transaction

July 28, 2023

Place of transaction

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

