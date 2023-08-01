New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481623/?utm_source=GNW





Decreasing Cost, Speed and Efficiency and High Throughput Driving Market Growth



One of the primary drivers of NGS technology is the continuous reduction in sequencing costs. Over the years, the cost of sequencing has dramatically decreased, making it more accessible and affordable for researchers and clinicians. This cost reduction has enabled large-scale sequencing projects and made personalized genomics and precision medicine initiatives more feasible. NGS technology offers rapid turnaround times compared to traditional sequencing methods. It can generate billions of DNA fragments in parallel, allowing for faster data generation. The speed and efficiency of NGS have enabled real-time sequencing and the timely analysis of genomic information in clinical settings, aiding in the diagnosis of genetic disorders and informing treatment decisions. In addition, NGS technology allows for high-throughput sequencing, meaning it can process a large volume of DNA or RNA samples simultaneously. High-throughput sequencing has facilitated large-scale population studies, cancer genomics, and microbiome research, among other applications. The aforementioned factors are driving the next generation sequencing market growth.





Lack of Skilled Professional to Hamper Industry Growth



NGS technology requires specialized skills and expertise in sample preparation, library construction, data analysis, and interpretation. The lack of access to training programs and limited availability of qualified personnel proficient in NGS can hinder the widespread adoption and utilization of the technology. NGS technology requires a combination of expertise in molecular biology, genetics, bioinformatics, and data analysis. Finding professionals who possess the necessary interdisciplinary knowledge and skills can be challenging, as traditional training programs may not provide comprehensive education in all these areas.





Segments Covered in the Report





Type Outlook



• Consumables



• Bioinformatics



• Sequencing Services



• Pre-sequencing Services



• Instruments





Workflow



• Library Preparation



• Sequencing



• Data Analysis





Application



• Oncology



• Reproductive Health



• Genetic and Rare Diseases



• Consumer Genomics



• Agrigenomics and Forensics



• Others





End-use



• Hospitals and Clinics



• Academic and Research Institutes



• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Singapore



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Eurofins Scientific



• F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd



• Illumina, Inc.



• PerkinElmer Inc.



• QIAGEN



• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.





