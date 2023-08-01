Global Operating Systems Market - Rising Demand for Computers Drives Operating Systems Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operating Systems Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report projects that the global operating systems market will grow from $45.17 billion in 2022 to $46.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $49.34 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

Operating Systems Market - An Interface Between Users and Computer Hardware

The operating system (OS) acts as a crucial interface between computer users and hardware components. It enables computer hardware to communicate and operate with computer software, facilitating various functions such as memory management, file management, process management, and more.

Asia Pacific Leads the Operating Systems Market

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the operating systems market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Main Types of Operating Systems and Product Types

The report highlights the main types of operating systems, including Windows, Mac OS, Linux, and others. It also covers various product types, such as Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, and others, which are used in computers and mobile devices. Operating systems are distributed through business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) channels.

Growth Drivers and Market Challenges

The rise in demand for computer systems has significantly contributed to the growth of the operating systems market. Increased demand for computers is driving the need for operating systems to handle various tasks and hardware interactions efficiently. However, the market also faces challenges due to the increasing use of pirated versions of operating systems, which limits revenue growth for software companies.

Key Players in the Market

Major players in the operating systems market include Microsoft Corporation, Apple Inc., Linux, Canonical Ltd., Debian, IBM Corporation, Linux Mint Ltd., Manjaro Linux, and SUSE.

Report Scope

The report offers a truly global perspective, covering 50+ geographies, and provides valuable insights on market trends and growth drivers. It also assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and measures the impact of other key events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and high global inflation. The report enables businesses to create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis and identifies growth segments for investment. It also provides forecast data and competitor analysis to help businesses outperform their peers.

Markets Covered



1) By Operating System: Windows; Mac Os; Linux; Other Operating Systems

2) By Distribution Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B); Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

3) By Product: Windows; Linux; Android; iOS; macOS; Other Products

4) By Device Type: Computer; Mobile



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $46.12 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $49.34 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyue26

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment