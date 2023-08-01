Coveo to Participate at Upcoming August 2023 Investor Conferences

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI platforms that transform digital experiences with intelligent search, recommendations, 1:1 personalization, and merchandising, today announced that members of its senior management team will present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences in August 2023:



Oppenheimer 26th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, August 9, 2023, Virtual

BofA Securities 2023 SMID Cap Ideas Conference, August 9, 2023, Virtual

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference, August 10, 2023, Boston, MA

If available, webcast replays will be accessible on Coveo's investor relations website: https://ir.coveo.com/en

About Coveo

We believe AI is a competitive imperative to deliver the delightful and relevant digital experiences people expect, while maximizing profitability. Coveo accelerates the application of AI platforms in enterprises, helping them personalize and profitize every experience at scale.

The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ platform is a market-leading AI platform that enhances search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence in digital experiences across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo’s platform includes analytics, AI model testing capabilities, and can easily integrate into almost any digital user experience a large enterprise delivers. Our platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless.

Coveo has been a pioneer in the application of AI within the enterprise. Our Coveo Relevance Generative Answering capability, which integrates LLM technologies with Coveo’s platform to feed generative AI with a common, secure unified index and real-time content, helps to drive relevance at scale, consistent factuality, secure sources of truth across all channels, and specifically solves the key challenges found with other generative AI platforms for the enterprise.

We help hundreds of the world’s leading brands create tangible financial value. We believe our platform is differentiated by its sophisticated applied AI, designed to deliver highly relevant, bespoke digital experiences that drive superior business outcomes. In addition, our platform’s scalability, rapid time to value, enterprise-grade security and compliance, and native integrations with other third-party technology applications set us apart. We are a Salesforce Summit ISVforce Partner, an SAPⓇ Endorsed App, and an Adobe Gold Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

