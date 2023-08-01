KANHA Ventures into Chocolate with Cannabis-Infused S'mores

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANHA , an award-winning edibles brand in the consumer cannabis space, makes its highly anticipated entry into artisan chocolate with S'mores. Debuting this month in California dispensaries, S'mores embodies the spirit of summer adventure, and like the golden rays of summer sunshine, this delicious chocolate treat is only around for a limited time.



S'mores delivers a sweet symphony of fluffy marshmallows, crushed graham crackers and rich velvety chocolate made with cacao beans from small farms in Ecuador, Ghana and Ivory Coast. With 10 chocolates per package, each S'more contains 10mg of THC and plenty of aromatic terpenes, and independent labs quadruple test the hybrid cannabis oil to ensure precision dosage and zero pesticides. Pairing great taste with superior performance, S'mores also features KANHA's industry-leading nanotech for fast-acting effects and the most complete cannabinoid absorption available today.

"Our first venture into chocolate is another example of KANHA making great-tasting products with consistent, reliable effects," says Cameron Clarke, Co-founder and CEO of Sunderstorm, the parent company of KANHA. "Whether you want to enjoy it by a campfire or as an everyday indulgence, S'mores is the ultimate summer treat for chocolate enthusiasts who love cannabis and outdoor adventure."

KANHA's chocolate debut corresponds with the 100-year anniversary of s'mores. Young campers created the "graham cracker sandwich" in the early 1920s, and its instant popularity led a recipe author to change its name to s'more, which is short for give me "some more." As with the original campfire classic, S'mores is the quintessential summer treat to inspire good times and outdoor exploration.

From top to bottom, S'mores features the best ingredients, effects and taste for an innovative artisan chocolate without equal. Taste the bliss in every bite with S'mores.

About Sunderstorm

Sunderstorm , one of the largest companies in the consumer cannabis space, is a trusted family of brands committed to scientific standards, precision dosage and all-natural products made with zero pesticides. The award-winning company includes KANHA, whose great-tasting flavors and reliable effects helped make it the fourth-largest edible brand in the U.S. As the pioneers who introduced the original fast-acting edible, Sunderstorm continues to lead with KANHA NANO and the only proven fast-acting technology in cannabis. Founded in 2015, Sunderstorm currently serves California, Massachusetts, Colorado and Nevada, and it will enter the Asian market this year as one of the first U.S. brands in Thailand.

KANHA/Sunderstorm Media Contact:

Media.relations@sunderstorm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f761277-19f7-49f3-9837-10b7917057e5