Apple iSports Australia to Acquire Stake in The Leg Up Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple iSports, a subsidiary of Prevention Insurance.com (OTC: PVNC) (“AiS” or the "Company"), a digital sports entertainment and gaming company that provides users with sports betting and sport streaming solutions through its subsidiary, Apple iSports Australia Pty Ltd., an Australian company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 45% stake in The Leg Up Australia (TLU Australia), an Australian company that provides fast-growing subscription-based sports and racing media and content services. A full Sale and Purchase agreement will be executed between the parties.

This acquisition represents a strategic alliance that will accelerate the growth of TLU Australia while providing a high-value referral source for AiS when the Company launches its Sportsbook operations in Australia. The Company expects to realize significant synergy and value between its wagering, streaming, and media operations.

As part of the transaction, AiS will make an initial payment of $50,000 (AUD$75,000) to TLU and the remaining consideration will be allocated in advertising and marketing support and PVNC stock. TLU Australia will receive marketing and software development support from AiS, including assistance to launch new offerings and expand the customer base. Advertising support for TLU Australia began on the national radio network, SEN, during the last week of July 2023.

Blake Johnston, Operations Manager at The Leg Up Australia, commented, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Apple iSports as we jointly work on developing the tipping business in Australia and beyond. We have a very strong background in the racing industry and believe our experience and insights will bring great value to the group.”

Jeremy Samuel, Managing Director of AiS, commented, “The Leg Up Australia is a fantastic offering, and we are excited about the opportunity to work with their team, support their business, and promote the industry within the Australian and US markets.”

About Apple iSports (AiS)

The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, is an emerging sports and racing content provider. The core offerings will include a 24/7 linear streaming channel that supports live sports and sport documentaries, betting and fantasy games platform, racing and sports recaps, news and podcasts. Looking to the future, the Apple iSports platform will support eSports, Metaverse applications, and much more.

The core team behind the AiS platform has over four decades of regulated sports and racing betting experience in regulated markets in Australia and is now bringing that to the U.S., complimented by an extraordinarily strong corporate and finance capability.

The AiS platform brings a fresh focus on racing, including leading-edge, AI-driven informatics to empower our customers to make informed and educated selections, along with tight integration between fantasy sports and wagering and creating strong communities around sports.

For additional information about the Apple iSports platform, please visit https://appleisports.com . Corporate and investor information at https://corporate.appleisports.com .

To subscribe and keep up with the latest sports news and events, sports channels, and fantasy sports competitions from Apple iSports, please visit https://appleisports.com/subscribe .

About the Leg Up

The Leg Up (TLU) is one of Australia's most recognized names when it comes to racing media and content. Their offering includes one of Australia's largest tipping subscriptions, top rated podcasts and a highly engaged social media following. Their online community is closing in on 100,000 engaged punters built entirely through organic content across all social media platforms and podcasts. Their podcast is the highest rated racing show on iTunes.

The Leg Up Australia’s subscription service is an exclusive online platform that provides horse racing enthusiasts with premium content, expert analysis, and insider tips on the Australian horse racing industry.

Their service is designed to cater for both novice and experienced bettors who are looking for an edge in their betting strategies, offering in-depth analysis on upcoming races, betting trends and expert insights. With a focus on providing accurate and up-to-date information, they also offer betting selections in all matches in both the Australian Football League and National Rugby League.

Founders Blake Johnston and Sam Wood have a true passion for racing and sports betting and with backgrounds in marketing, brand development and bookmaking have seen unprecedented growth in all areas of The Leg Up brand.

Blake's experience is vast across the industry. Prior to establishing a partnership with Sam, Blake held roles at several bookmakers including Bet365, Unibet, Ubet and TopBetta, while Sam has collaborated on product development with major brands in Australia, USA and the UK.

For additional information about the TLU Australia (or to subscribe to their amazing tips), please visit www.thelegup.com.au .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release (together with any amendments or supplements and any other information that may be furnished to you by us) includes or may include certain forward-looking statements, estimates and projections with respect to our anticipated future performance (collectively, “Forward-Looking Statements”). Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “could,” “may,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projected” or similar language identify Forward-Looking Statements. Forward-Looking Statements reflect various assumptions of our management that may or may not prove to be correct and are not guarantees of our future performance or results. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the Forward-Looking Statements as a result of certain factors, certain of which are discussed in this press release. Except as may be required by the securities laws, we are not required and do not intend to update or alter any Forward-Looking Statements in this press release or any other information that may be furnished to you by us, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy from, anyone in any state or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date indicated above.