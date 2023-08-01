New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Social Live Streaming Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481656/?utm_source=GNW

This study covers the social live streaming services industry.



The services allow users to broadcast, watch, and react to live video content from compatible devices such as smartphones, computers, tablets, and game consoles.



They provide users with the necessary digital infrastructure to share and stream real-time video content delivered via the internet on applications or web browsers to audiences around the world.



Users can generally stream and access live video content as well as interact with other users at no cost.



In exchange for free access to the content, however, most services deliver commercials to generate advertising revenues.Many social live streaming providers offer monetization opportunities to content creators in the form of donations from viewers, advertising revenue sharing, paid subscriptions to certain channels, brand partnerships/sponsorships, and eCommerce for digital and physical products.



Live streaming operators generally earn money from these features by imposing fees or revenue-sharing practices. The industry includes dedicated video streaming platforms and social media platforms.



While video streaming platforms such as Twitch or YouTube were pioneers in the live streaming space, social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok developed built-in streaming features more recently in order to leverage the popularity of live content.



Many services originally focused on gaming-related streams, but content categories today include talk shows, music, tutorials, personal vlogs, and interviews.This study does not include enterprise live streaming platforms or live audio streaming services.



