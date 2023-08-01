IBN Coverage Initiated for GEMXX Corp.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – GEMXX Corp. (OTC: GEMZ), a mine-to-market enterprise specializing in gold, gemstone and jewelry production, today announces it has selected the corporate communications expertise of IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

With ownership of mining resources, production facilities and operational assets, GEMXX maintains control over every aspect of its production process, from gold mining and gemstone production to jewelry manufacturing and global distribution. GEMXX stands out as a leading producer of high-quality finished Ammolite jewelry – holding the distinction of being the sole public company engaged in Ammolite mining worldwide.

In addition to its Ammolite operations, the company is actively involved in gold mining and prides itself on its ability to design and manufacture exquisite jewelry pieces and exceptionally rare, natural fossil decor items for clientele around the globe. One of its key advantages lies in mining its own gold reserves to be utilized in its jewelry production. This strategic approach provides the company with a cost-saving edge over other producers in the market.

As part of the Client Partner relationship, IBN will leverage its investor based distribution network of 5,000+ key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, wire services via InvestorWire, blogs and other outreach tools to generate greater awareness for GEMXX Corp.

With 17+ years of experience assisting 500+ client partners improve communications within the investment community, and a sizable family of 60+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience that includes millions of social media followers. IBN is uniquely positioned to provide GEMXX the solutions needed to reach a wide audience of investors, journalists and the general public.

“GEMXX is leveraging an ambitious growth strategy aimed at strengthening its position in its current operating markets, identifying and targeting new verticals for growth and exploring accretive acquisition opportunities,” stated Chris Johnson, Director of Operations for IBN. “This was on display in March 2023, when the company announced its acquisition of a 50% ownership stake in Crazy Horse Mining Inc., a Canadian gold mining company with assets situated in British Columbia. We’re excited to customize our comprehensive suite of corporate communications solutions for GEMXX as it works to grow its position in the gold mining sector while effectively bolstering its Ammolite operations.”

To learn more about GEMXX, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom @ https://IBN.fm/GEMZ

About GEMXX Corp.

GEMXX Corp. is a publicly traded, mine-to-market gold, gemstone and jewelry producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gold mining, gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX is a leading producer of top-quality finished Ammolite and Ammolite jewelry. The company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Its management team is made up of the industry’s leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.GEMXX.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

