Baltic Horizon Fund redeemed early part of the bonds

Baltic Horizon Fund announced on 12 July 2023 via stock exchange announcement a plan to redeem partially the bonds issued on 8 May 2023 (ISIN code EE3300003235) on 1 August 2023. Baltic Horizon Fund hereby announces that it has today, on 1 August 2023 redeemed early bonds in the amount of EUR 7,500,003. The total nominal amount of the bonds before the redemption was EUR 42,000,000 and after the redemption is EUR 34,499,997. The partial redemption of the bonds entailed a change in the nominal value, the new nominal value being EUR 82 142,85 per bond.

Baltic Horizon Fund remains further committed to redeem bonds in the amount of EUR 12,499,997 within one year from the issue date.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

