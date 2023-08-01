High Wire Networks Awarded $1 Million IT Project as First Phase of Wi-Fi Upgrade for Fortune 200 Department Store Chain

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has secured through one of its premier channel partners a $1 million mobile Wi-Fi upgrade project for a nationwide department store chain.



The project requires the installation of 6,000 new or upgraded Wi-Fi access points across more than 100 store locations. By upgrading to the latest, most secure Wi-Fi technology, the retailer can execute on its digital transformation strategy designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience and realize a competitive advantage.

The project is planned for completion by October, after which High Wire anticipates the retailer will look to begin a next phase with additional store locations.

“This major win reflects not only the strength of our channel partner network, but also how our partners look to High Wire as a service delivery leader capable of efficiently and cost-effectively delivering on multi-site technology deployment at this scale,” stated company CEO, Mark Porter. “We believe it shows that our ability to coordinate the project from our global service center and draw from our network of more than 15,000 highly qualified technicians worldwide sets us apart from our competitors.”

The win is the fourth large scale multi-site project or expansion the company has announced this year, including a $5.3 million Wi-Fi upgrade project in April for another nationwide retailer. That win came from one of the world’s largest technology resellers and integrators that has secured more than $35 million in projects for High Wire.

To learn more about High Wire and its award-winning managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services, visit HighWireNetworks.com or view the company’s video series on YouTube.

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity and IT enablement services. Through more than 625 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for nearly 1,000 managed security customers and tens of thousands of technology customers. Its end-customers include hundreds of Fortune 500 companies and the nation’s largest government agencies.

High Wire has 125 full-time employees worldwide and four U.S. offices, including a U.S. based 24/7 Network Operations Center and Security Operations Center in Chicago, with additional regional offices in Puerto Rico and United Kingdom.

High Wire was recently ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 12 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas. It was also recently named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT managed service providers.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on Twitter, view its extensive video series on YouTube or connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

