Global Apheresis Equipment Market Expected to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technological Advancements and Rising Healthcare Spending

The global market for Apheresis Equipment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Disposable Apheresis Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plasma & Component Separator segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $862 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Apheresis Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$862 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$548.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$419.5 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 24 Featured) -

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medica SpA

NIKKISO Europe GmbH

Terumo BCT, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 604 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market

Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis Equipment Sales

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for Apheresis Equipment Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs Instigates Substantial Opportunities

Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in '000 Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

Red Blood Cells Consumption (in '000 Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand

Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic & Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis Equipment Market

Apheresis Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts Pricing Pressure on Suppliers

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis Procedures and Equipment

Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of People Suffering from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other Disorders (2019)

Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury Cases

Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type

Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure

Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding Disorders in Surgeries

Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store

Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of Total Blood Donation by Region

Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth

Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well

Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam

New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for Plasma-based Therapies

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select Countries for 2020E

TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Apheresis: An Introduction

Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection

Apheresis Process: An Overview

Types of Apheresis Procedures

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Facts About Plasma and its Donation

Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors

Sources of Blood Plasma

Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange

Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years

Erythrocytapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)

Cytapheresis

Stem Cell Collection

Types of Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction

Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques

Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases

Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different Medication Conditions

Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?

Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) Replacement

Blood Components & Derivatives

Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood

Components of Blood

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Plasma

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

