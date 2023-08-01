New York, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "The Rise of Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Manufacturing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06481643/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic marked a major global change, revolutionizing manufacturing.



Political tensions, such as the US-China conflict and the Russo-Ukrainian war; economic uncertainties, such as high inflation rates and de-dollarization initiatives; and continuous supply chain disruptions force manufacturers to invest in technology to secure reliable and sustainable operations.



Generative AI leads the new manufacturing paradigm, driving innovation, efficiency, and advanced problem-solving.



As the next notable convergence trend, generative AI will likely unlock unprecedented value in largely untapped industrial data.



In this study, Frost & Sullivan discusses the transformational potential of generative AI technologies and their impact on companies´ innovation performance.



We analyze the growth prospects of generative AI in industrial applications and explore the most innovative use cases in the automotive, 3D printing, packaging, logistics, robotics, manufacturing, chemical, and energy markets.



This study highlights the factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from this space for industry stakeholders to leverage.

