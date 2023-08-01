RDARS Inc. to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 3rd

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RDARS Inc. (“RDARS” or the “Company”) (CSE: RDRS) (OTCQB: RDRSF), based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, an autonomous robotics and drone technology company developing advanced systems for alarm system augmentation and surveillance, today announced that Charles Zwebner, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 3rd , 2023.



DATE: August 3rd

TIME: 12:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3J2h3Of

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 3

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About RDARS Inc.

RDARS possesses a disruptive technology that is advancing the security industry's approach to protecting commercial, industrial, and residential properties, by introducing protection with autonomous artificial intelligence systems that allows for real time response, situation awareness, verification, intervention, evidence recording, data capture, analysis, and immediate downstream transmissions to public safety agencies. RDARS has the ability, upon a property security breach, in real time to receive, analyze, and downstream the data and inform public safety agencies who the perpetrators potentially are before they even arrive at the property.

Founded in 2019, RDARS is an originator in its innovative equipment manufacturer of its flagship product, the Eagle Watch Platform comprising of Eagle Eye, a drone, Eagle Nest, a drone station, Eagle Rover, an indoor robotic system, and Eagle Watch Command & Control Software. The Company's autonomous robotic systems provide situational awareness in a cost effective and reliable manner. The Company's mission is to improve alarm response and situational awareness by obtaining required approvals from federal regulatory agencies for BVLOS operations. RDARS is currently developing its technology for private and enterprise customers in the United States and Canada, where these customers require a more reliable and advanced understanding of their property security. For more information about RDARS, please visit its website at www.rdars.com and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

RDARS Inc.

Charles Zwebner

Chief Executive Officer

786-564-5602

charles.zwebner@rdars.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

