Global Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays Market to 2030, Fueled by Growing Adoption in Surgical Procedures and Healthcare Facilities

Dublin, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays estimated at US$26.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ENT Custom Trays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Laceration Kits segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 189 Featured) -

Angiokard Medizintechnik GmbH

B Braun Melsungen AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Cypress Medical Products, LLC

Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.

Kimal Plc

Medical Action Industries, Inc.

Med-Italia Biomedica Srl

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Rocialle Healthcare Ltd.

Smith & Nephew, Plc

Teleflex Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 609 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $50.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US in 2020

COVID-19 Results in Colossal Backlog of Elective Surgeries & Extended Waiting Times

Competitive Scenario

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays: A High Value Component of Healthcare Practice

With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Healthcare Centers Drive Demand for Medical Kits and Trays

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

An Introduction to Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Classification of Prepackaged Medical Kits and Trays

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

PrePackaged Medical Kits and Trays: Select Key Trends in Nutshell

Rise in Surgical Procedure Volumes Presents Opportunities for Market Growth

Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by Category: 2019

Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People) in Select Countries

Aging Population with Age-related Conditions and Subsequent Need for Surgical Interventions to Support Market Demand

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Rising Concerns over Hospital-Acquired Infections to Spur Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Requiring Surgical Treatments to Drive Need for Medical Trays & Kits

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per Million Population in Select Countries for 2019

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Procedure Kits and Trays Help Drive Efficiencies in Operating Rooms

Custom Procedure Trays Offer Numerous Benefits

Custom Procedure Trays Find Favor in Healthcare Facilities

Disposable Kits Gain Prominence in Orthopedic Implant Industry

Need to Prevent Cross Contamination Leads to Rise in Demand for Single Sterile IV Start Kits

Single Use Kits Grow in Preference in Spine Surgery

Ophthalmic Surgical Trays Witness Inclusion of New Tools

Waste Minimization Focus Drives Manufacturers to Reformulate Kits

Manufacturers Move to In-House Manufacturing

Revolutionary Scenario in Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive Market Opportunities

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Gray Market Emerges as a Major Concern

Select Technology Advancements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qx57rw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment