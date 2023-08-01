Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market to Surpass 166.97 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to Increasing Global Population and Urbanization

Westford, USA, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, there is a growing awareness among individuals and healthcare professionals regarding the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases in the infectious disease therapeutics market . Timely intervention can help prevent the progression of these diseases, reduce their severity and limit their transmission, leading to improved patient outcomes and public health.

Infectious diseases, also known as transmissible or communicable diseases, substantially burden the infectious disease therapeutics market worldwide. These diseases are caused by a diverse range of infectious agents, including viruses, viroids, bacteria, nematodes (such as parasitic roundworms and pinworms), arthropods (such as ticks, mites, fleas, and lice), fungi (such as ringworm) and other macroparasites (such as tapeworms and helminths). In addition, they can spread from one individual to another through various modes of transmission, such as direct contact, respiratory droplets, contaminated surfaces, vectors or even food and water.

Prominent Players in Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co.

Pfizer Inc.

Roche Holding AG

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Biogen Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Allergan plc

Celgene Corporation

Hepatitis Therapeutics Segment is Expected to Dominating the Market Due to Increased Demand for Effective Therapeutics

The hepatitis therapeutics segment has emerged as a significant player in the infectious disease therapeutics market, holding the second-largest share. This growth can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, there has been a notable rise in the prevalence of hepatitis globally, leading to an increased demand for effective therapeutics.

The markets in North America play a pivotal role in driving the infectious disease therapeutics market, primarily due to several key factors. One significant factor is the region's extensive research and development studies conducted by government and pharmaceutical organizations.

HPV Segment is Expected to Grow in the Market Due to the Rising Prevalence of HPV Infections

The HPV segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the infectious disease therapeutics market. This growth can be attributed to several significant factors. There has been a notable increase in the prevalence of HPV infections globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection and many sexually active individuals are likely to be infected with the virus at some point in their lives.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are poised to witness the fastest growth in the infectious disease therapeutics market during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this market for the anticipated growth. Firstly, the region has a rising demand for efficient and rapid diagnostic testing.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the infectious disease therapeutics market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market

NRG Therapeutics, Ltd. made a significant announcement regarding their successful Series a funding round, raising £16 million in 2022. This funding aims to advance their mitochondrial therapeutics for two debilitating neurological conditions: Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a renowned microbiome therapeutics company, revealed that the U.S. food and drug administration (FDA) had accepted its biologics license application (BLA) for priority review in 2022. The application pertains to their investigational microbiome therapeutic known as SER-109, intended to treat recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Key Questions Answered in Infectious Disease Therapeutics Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

