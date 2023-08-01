By the court judgement dated 20 July 2023, the Panevezys Chamber of the Panevezys District Court approved the settlement agreement dated 17 February 2023 between the company and the State Tax Inspectorate at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania on recovery of the fine imposed by the Competition Council in the enforcement case.

The remaining amount of the debt due under the settlement agreement, which as of the agreement conclusion date amounted to 5,568,841.30 Eur, will be distributed over the period ending on 1 February 2027 and paid on a monthly basis in equal instalments.

More information:

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

Tel.: (+370 45) 505 503