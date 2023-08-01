Turnover of Apranga Group in July 2023

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 27.4 million in July 2023 and increased by 9.3% compared to July 2022.



In January through July 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) amounted to EUR 175.0 million and was by 14.5% higher than in 2022.

In January-July 2023, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 14.1% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 13.3% and in Estonia increased by 18.4%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 166 stores (98 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 24 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 91.0 thousand sq. m., or by 0.6% more than a year ago.

Gabrielius Morkūnas

Apranga Group CFO

