WesTrac Invests in Further Expansion of Texada Software SaaS Platform to Enhance Service Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texada Software, a platform of SaaS & mobile solutions for Heavy Equipment Dealers and Rental Houses, announced today that WesTrac has chosen to extend their adoption of the Texada solution with a significant expansion into Texada’s Service Management solution. After having significant success with Texada’s Equipment Sales, CPQ (configure, price, quote), and Order to Invoice Automation as well as Texada’s Equipment Monitoring applications, WesTrac, one of the world’s largest Caterpillar® dealers, was ready to further strengthen their partnership with Texada to improve their customers’ service experience and to help WesTrac employees.



“We initiated our Integrated Dealer Solution (IDS) vision with Texada in 2019 and decided to continue working with Texada after notable results from the implementation of Sales Enablement and Equipment Monitoring,” said Chief Executive Officer of WesTrac Jarvas Croome.

“With our expansion into service, we’ll implement Texada’s full Service Management SaaS and mobile solution, unlocking significant value for WesTrac across our operations and achieving the remaining business objectives we identified at the start of our IDS rollout.

“For WesTrac, these applications eliminate silos, enhance collaboration, and improve decision-making across our organisation through the Texada platform’s ability to maximise efficiency for our team members in their day-to-day roles.”

IDS Product Manager Daniel Matthews said following the prior application deployments, WesTrac was able to identify company-wide benefits beyond those first anticipated.

“Now, we’re excited for the next phase of our partnership which will see the Texada platform extended to our service operations in what will be an impactful rollout for WesTrac,” Mr Matthews said.

“The key benefits for WesTrac’s adoption of Texada’s Service Management solution will include efficiency for service technicians and growth across the business.”

“We could not be more honored that WesTrac has selected Texada to help further enable its digital transformation now into service,” commented Matt Harris, CEO of Texada Software.

"WesTrac has been an invaluable partner, and we are excited to strengthen our bonds with them to build on the success the two companies have achieved already. We are confident that Texada’s Service Management SaaS and mobile solutions will empower WesTrac to achieve higher levels of efficiency and success.”

About Texada

Texada is the leading provider of modern SaaS & mobile solutions to equipment dealerships and rental houses. Texada’s platform enables complete Equipment Business Management (EBM), allowing dealerships and rental houses to holistically manage their customers and business across their sales, service, and rental operations. Texada’s Industrial CRM, Equipment Aware Service Management, and Intelligent Rental Management solutions include state of the art SaaS, mobile, and AI applications to automate and improve customer engagements and business operations from the office, to the shop, yard, and job site. With Texada’s purpose-built solutions, equipment dealerships and rental houses are fully equipped for success in their customer engagements and business productivity.

About WesTrac

As one of the largest authorised Cat® equipment dealers in the world, WesTrac provides customers with a wide range of machinery and construction equipment as well as comprehensive whole-of-life management solutions designed to make owning and operating equipment as easy, profitable and safe as possible.

With more than 4,000 staff and 350 apprentices enrolled in our nationally accredited training institute, WesTrac is dedicated to creating and delivering outstanding value for our employees, customers, shareholders and the community. We are committed to excellence and are focused on long-term customer relationships and a dedication to customer service, safety, quality and the environment.

Media Contact

Julia Stowell

Texada Software

647-838-3146

julia.stowell@texadasoftware.com